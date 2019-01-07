Former Oregon State football coach Dennis Erickson has been selected to be inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.
Erickson joins former coach Tommy Prothro (1955-64) and former standout players Terry Baker (1960-62) and Bill Enyart (1966-68) with immediate OSU ties in the Hall of Fame.
Erickson joined the Oregon State program in January 1999 and promptly led the Beavers to their first winning season (7-5) in nearly three decades. The following season, he led OSU to a No. 4 ranking in the final poll, a co-Pac-10 Conference title and a rout of Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
“This is a well-deserving honor for coach Erickson,” current coach Jonathan Smith said, who was a quarterback for three seasons with Erickson. “The opportunity to play for him helped shape my career aspirations to be a leader of young men. On behalf of the Oregon State program, Beaver Nation and the players who were privileged with the opportunity to play for coach Erickson, a heartfelt congratulations to him and his family.”
Erickson led OSU to three bowl games, including its first since 1965, before leaving to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. His head coaching stints at the collegiate and professional level includes Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State, Arizona State, Miami, the Seattle Seahawks and currently as the head coach for the Salt Lake Stallions for the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football.
Overall, Erickson won two national championships, led his teams to 12 bowl games and a share of six NCAA conference titles. He is also the only person in Pac-12 history to be named the league’s coach of the year at three different institutions.
The 62nd induction ceremony will be held Dec. 10 in New York City.