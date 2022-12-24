OSU football: Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei commits to Oregon State

Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei confirmed on social media Saturday afternoon that he will transfer to Oregon State.

The news was first reported Friday night by Pete Thamel of ESPN but had not been publicly verified by Uiagalelei at that time.

Uiagalelei started two games as a freshman at Clemson before taking over the starting role as a sophomore and leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record. As a junior, he started 13 games before being benched during the ACC championship game against North Carolina. Following that game he entered the transfer portal. His overall record as a starter is 21-6.

During his career at Clemson, Uiagalelei completed 60% of his passes for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He also scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

Uiagalelei played at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California, and entered Clemson as a five-star recruit.

Uiagalelei joins a quarterback room which includes returning starter Ben Gulbranson and four-star freshman signee Aidan Chiles. Freshmen quarterbacks Travis Throckmorton and Dom Montiel are also on the roster.

Editor's note: This story has been updated following Uiagalelei's confirmation of his decision.