OSU football: Former Beavers Hicks-Onu, Cotton join Montana program

Former Oregon State football players Omar Hicks-Onu and Trajon Cotton, both members of the defensive secondary, have joined the University of Montana football program the school announced friday.

Hicks Onu, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound senior graduate transfer and Cotton, a 6-1, 187-pound redshirt-junior are both midyear transfers and are set to join the team in time for spring drills.

Both saw time at safety for the Beavers but will compete at cornerback for the Grizzlies in the 2020 season.

Hicks-Onu played in six games and made three starts for OSU in 2019 — his fifth season in Corvallis. After redshirting in 2015, he went on to play in 24-straight games as a redshirt freshman and sophomore in 2016 and 17 before missing the 2018 season with an ACL injury. After receiving a medical hardship waiver for the 2018 year, Hicks-Onu will have one season at Montana.

"Montana has a big-time college football feel, with a chance to win big games in an amazing atmosphere," Hick-Onu said in a statement. "I have had friends play here in the past, and they have nothing but great things to say about it, so I'm looking forward to resuming my career here."

