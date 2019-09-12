Former Oregon State defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed on Wednesday at his grandmother’s house in Richmond, California.
Roberts was a member of the Beavers’ program from 1999-2002 and played with current head coach Jonathan Smith.
Roberts went on to play two seasons with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.
Devastating was the word Smith used Thursday after practice.
“You talk about a guy who was a bunch of fun to be around, a real competitor on the field and even off the field,” Smith said. “A good friend to so many.
“I had some special memories with him and been on some special teams with him. So obviously very saddened as a football program and also former teammates. He touched so many lives. Our thoughts are definitely with the family.”
Roberts returned a fumble on a punt return 45 yards for a touchdown in the decisive third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2001 as the Beavers routed Notre Dame, 41-9.
According to news reports, the suspect entered the house and shot Roberts, 38. Roberts was found in the backyard and had a gunshot would to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the garage and that Roberts made his way into the backyard, where he was found.
According to a report by KPIX of San Francisco, the family said Roberts was not “mixed up in anything bad” and that he had a “heart of gold.”