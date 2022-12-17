OSU football: Five thoughts on Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS — No. 17 Oregon State dominated Florida in every aspect of the game on Saturday, rolling to a 30-3 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The win serves as an exclamation point on a 10-win season for the program. The Beavers (10-3) held Florida (6-7) scoreless until the closing minute of the game when the Gators kicked a 40-yard field goal to avoid the shutout.

There was a lot to like and very little to criticize in the Beavers’ performance. Following are five thoughts on the historic victory.

Defense keeps Gators out of end zone

Oregon State was led by its defense all season long and that did not change in the bowl game. The Beavers handcuffed the Gators, who entered the fourth quarter with less than 100 yards of total offense.

Florida clearly missed starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Jack Miller III made his first career start for Florida and completed a few passes in the first half but couldn’t put a full drive together.

The Beavers completely took away the Gators’ running game. Florida ended with just 39 net yards rushing.

As is their goal, the Beavers made the Gators one-dimensional and then hurried Miller the rest of the day. Oregon State recorded four sacks in the game.

With the Beavers leading 30-0 in the fourth quarter, the only question remaining was whether the defense could complete the shutout. Oregon State made two stands deep in its own territory late in the contest.

The Beavers forced a turnover on downs on the first as defensive lineman James Rawls burst through the Florida line to make a tackle for a loss as the Gators went for it on fourth-and-2.

On the Gators’ final possession, OSU linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris sacked Miller to put the Gators in a fourth-and-23 hole. That’s when Florida decided to kick the field goal to avoid the shame of a shutout.

Gulbranson delivers

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith chose to split quarterbacking duties in the first half. Starter Ben Gulbranson played the first quarter and led the Beavers to a 7-0 lead. Tristan Gebbia played the first two drives of the second quarter and helped the Beavers extend their advantage to 10-0.

Gulbranson came back on for the final drive of the first half and stayed on the field the rest of the way. The plan for the first half did not disrupt his rhythm as he played one of his best games of the season. The redshirt sophomore completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Gulbranson was voted the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“This past week, the week before, I felt like we put together a great game plan. Watched a lot of tape. It was all the looks that we were seeing on tape and I felt like we could just go out there and let it rip and play ball,” Gulbranson said.

Bolden steps up

Oregon State was without wide receivers Tre’Shaun Harrison and Anthony Gould on Saturday. Gould’s absence was not a surprise as he had not played since the Arizona State game due to injury.

Harrison’s absence was not expected and left the Beavers without their leading receiver on the season. Silas Bolden stepped up to fill the void and made the biggest play of the first half. The sophomore made a diving catch in the first quarter for a 34-yard reception. That play set up the Beavers’ first touchdown of the game.

Bolden followed that up in the second half by catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gulbranson to give the Beavers a 17-0 lead. For the game, Bolden had six catches for 99 yards.

“No question Silas made some tough catches in there,” Smith said. “Got the deep ball going on the early drive. He got opportunities and he continues to make plays. That guy is tough, not just fast. Touchdown catch in the second half, he knew he was going to get hit, locked in on it, came down with it. Special player.”

Redshirt sophomore John Dunmore also took advantage of the opportunity. Dunmore had four receptions entering the bowl game and matched that total in the first half against the Gators before ending the game with five catches for 42 yards.

Fenwick’s patience is rewarded

One inevitable result of Damien Martinez’ ascendance this season was that fewer carries were available for the other running backs. No one was impacted more than Deshaun Fenwick, who came into the season as the starter.

Fenwick handled the shift well and still ran for 446 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. On Saturday, Fenwick was called upon to play a bigger role after Martinez had to be helped off the field in the first half and didn’t return.

Fenwick ran for 108 yards on 21 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. Those yards helped the Beavers keep drives alive and in the second half helped grind down the clock. It was the best game of the season for the redshirt junior.

Beavers make history

There was pressure on Oregon State to win a game it was expected to win against a depleted Florida team. There was the added pressure of trying to secure just the third 10-win season for Oregon State.

The team handled that pressure well and takes a special place in the program’s history. Defensive back Jaydon Grant was a member of the team prior to Smith’s arrival and has been a key part of the turnaround.

“It means everything because you work so hard, not just in the season but starting back in January. You have spring ball, you have summer workouts, you have fall camp. You go through the ups and downs of the season, it’s ultimately to play in the best bowl game you can possible,” Grant said. “To come out and play what I feel was our best complete game in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams. It just means everything. Obviously, they’re a great opponent so it’s a really good win for the program.”

Oregon State 30, Florida 3

FLORIDA 0 0 0 3 — 3

OREGON STATE 7 3 13 7 — 30

First Quarter

OSU — Lindsey 8 run (Hayes kick), 2:10.

Second Quarter

OSU — FG Hayes 27, 4:32.

Third Quarter

OSU — Bolden 15 pass from Gulbranson (Hayes kick), 10:20.

OSU —Gulbranson 7 run (kick failed), 8:44.

Fourth Quarter

OSU — Griffin 2 run (Hayes kick), 13:02.

FLA —FG Mihalek 40, :37.

FLA OSU

First downs 13 24

Total Net Yards 219 354

Rushes-yards 33-39 39-165

Passing 180 189

Punt Returns 1-(-1) 2-20

Kickoff Returns 4-91 1-26

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 17-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-24 2-23

Punts 5-45.2 3-55.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 11-82 7-50

Time of Possession 29:11 29:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Florida, Etienne 8-14, M.Johnson 11-14, J.Miller 13-13, Pearsall 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Fenwick 21-107, Colletto 2-17, Irish 2-15, Gulbranson 5-15, Martinez 3-12, Lindsey 1-8, Shannon 1-2, Griffin 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Gebbia 1-(minus 12).

PASSING_Florida, J.Miller 13-22-0-180. Oregon St., Gulbranson 12-19-0-165, Gebbia 5-6-0-24, Lindsey 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Florida, Pearsall 4-65, Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2-53, Douglas 2-25, Odom 2-24, Fraziars 1-10, Etienne 1-9, M.Johnson 1-(minus 6). Oregon St., Bolden 6-99, Dunmore 5-42, Velling 2-21, Lindsey 2-7, Newell 1-11, Irish 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Florida, Mihalek 52. Oregon St., Hayes 32.