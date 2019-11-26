The Corvallis middle school football team needed a snapper. So all the players were lined up to see who could fill the role.
Keegan Firth was the one selected.
Dave Hodgert, one of the team’s coaches, helped Firth improve his technique.
“He adjusted the ball for me, told me how to hold the ball,” Firth said. “The next snap was really good and since then that’s what it’s been.”
Fast forward more than a decade and Firth is a fifth-year senior at Oregon State, a two-year starter and recently named a semifinalist for the first Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate long snapper.
Firth, who has recorded three tackles this fall, will play in his final Civil War game Saturday when the Beavers play Oregon in Eugene. He’s played in 11 games this season and 27 in his career.
“He’s a guy you can always count on to go out there and do his job,” said Jake Cookus, OSU’s special teams coordinator. “He’s a humble kid and doesn’t like a ton of attention, but he deserves all the attention he’s getting and I’m happy for him.”
Firth is still surprised to be in this spot in life. As a Crescent Valley High sophomore, the father of one of Firth's friends suggested that he had the talent to be a college snapper.
That caught Firth’s attention. To that point he didn’t think what he did was anything special. He just snapped the ball.
“Ever since I heard that I said, ‘I’ve got to start taking this serious,’” he said. “That’s something I took to heart and I worked for it. It’s kind of the moment I realized I could do it.”
Firth continued on to Oregon State after he got an invitation to walk on during his senior year of high school. Sending game film to the Beavers had paid off.
But he was starting from the bottom. He was into his second year in the program before he got to snap in practice.
In the meantime, he was used as a linebacker on the scout team.
“That was really tough because I didn’t even play defense in high school. I played tight end,” Firth said. “So to go against DI guys playing linebacker, it was something else. It was tough on me, mentally and physically, to get used to that because I had no idea what I was doing. I was completely lost.”
You have free articles remaining.
But his opportunity to play the position he was originally invited into the program for eventually came.
In his third year in the program, in 2017, he played the final seven games at short snapper. He’s been the team’s primary snapper on field goals and punts the past two seasons.
Cookus says Firth is one of the best snappers he’s coached. In an effort to continue his improvement, Firth says he does 50 to 100 repetitions a day.
“He works extremely hard,” the coach said. “Some people probably don’t appreciate snappers and kickers, how hard they work. But he’s here every day working on his craft, short snap, long snap. He’s working on coverage, he’s working on blocking.”
Firth cherishes the anonymity of his position.
“If no one knows who I am then I’m doing my job. That’s exactly what I want,” he said.
Firth prides himself in making tackles on special teams.
A highlight was bringing down Utah’s Demari Simpkins for a 1-yard loss on the first punt return of the Oct. 12 game at Reser Stadium.
“It’s very hard to do, especially in the open field like that,” he said. “I just run down there and see what I can do. The fact that I got a tackle, I honestly just got up surprised. No one expects me to do anything besides snap the ball. The fact that I did that … I don’t know. It’s crazy.”
Firth’s efforts earned him an athletic scholarship last year. He’ll graduate with a degree in business information systems next month.
Firth said he’s happy to be part of a team that has the OSU program on the rise.
When he’s all done with football, he hopes to go into federal law enforcement, possibly with the FBI. But when the 2019 OSU season concludes he’ll prepare for what he hopes is a chance to continue his career in the National Football League.
“The fact that I’m even playing is amazing, let alone having a scholarship. It feels good,” he said.