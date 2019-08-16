Fans can get their first glimpse of the Oregon State football team on Saturday when they will host a Family Fun Day that will include a scrimmage that begins around 7:30 p.m.
There will be inflatables and face painting before the scrimmage with autographs to follow.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Coach Jonathan Smith said it will be fun to play in front of a live audience.
“It adds some energy when there’s people in the stands so I know these guys are excited about it,” he said.
The Beavers went through a light and quick practice Friday (about 75 minutes) leading into the scrimmage, and for the most part the offense wasn’t as crisp as it has been in past practices.
“I’d say that and some of it I think is created by the defense,” Smith said. “They got a little different blitz designs and tweaked a couple coverages. I think the defense won the day.”
If you are expecting to see some new wrinkles or trickeration, as Smith was known for last season in his first year at the helm, you will likely be disappointed.
“You’re not trying to show your whole (package) because you’ve got to play a game in two weeks and you don’t exactly know who’s going to be watching,” Smith said. The Beavers open the season Aug. 30 at home against Oklahoma State. “So we’re going to be running some base stuff so there won’t be too many tricks out there.”
With two weeks to go until the opener, Smith said only about half of the starters have been decided. That should change in the near future.
“At some point, probably middle of next week, next week sometime, we’re going to have to start putting guys in first and second but we haven’t set the exact time table,” Smith said.
One position everyone is curious about is at quarterback where Jake Luton and Tristan Gebbia are continuing to battle for the starting spot.
“Every practice is important but scrimmages, you know, (you see) who can move the ball and operate and those things so it’s another way to be able to evaluate them,” Smith said. “And again we’ve been happy with both those guys as camp has gone on.”
The Beavers had a closed scrimmage last Saturday and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said earlier this week he wants to see the Beavers clean up some of those small details that set them back last week.
“The first group I thought did some really good things, the second group and third group it was one or two guys on a play making a mistake or making an error that put us on a negative play or caused us to miss an opportunity and it stopped a number of drives,” he said. “That’s something those young player have to be (is) more consistent with their assignments, with their technique, in their execution of what we’re asking them to do and I think we’ll be more successful with those younger groups.”