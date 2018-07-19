Oregon State will hold another Family Fun Day at Reser Stadium.
First-year head football coach Jonathan Smith will lead the team through the eighth practice of preseason camp beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 11. The approximate two-hour drills will include a scrimmage followed by an opportunity for OSU fans to obtain autographs of their favorite student-athletes on the east concourse of the stadium.
New to Family Fun Day is an exclusive football season ticket holder one-day only shopping discount for OSU gear and souvenirs at the Beaver Store, located across from Gill Coliseum. Fans must possess an in-store (Corvallis location) only coupon found within their season tickets or visit the Beaver Store for verification by OSU Athletics staff personnel.
The annual Movie Night returns following the autograph session. The free event, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., moves inside Gill Coliseum this year to showcase the recently installed new video board. Fans are encouraged to vote for their movie choice on Twitter by following the OSU athletics (@BeaverAthletics) account.
Admission is free for all events.
Authorized clear bags will be available for free to all football, men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and volleyball season ticket holders on the east concourse of Reser Stadium prior to the scrimmage.
Schedule of Family Fun Day events
• Beaver Store football season ticket holder discount sale (Corvallis store only)
• 2 p.m. – Gates open to Reser Stadium (east side only) – Clear bags required for entry and are available for free for season ticket holders
• 3-5 p.m. – Football practice/scrimmage
• 5:15-5:45 p.m. (Approximate times) – Autograph session on the east concourse of Reser Stadium
• 7 p.m. – Movie Night at Gill Coliseum
