OSU football: 'Explosive' Oregon offense the next challenge for Beavers

It will be strength on strength when Oregon has the ball Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium.

No. 22 Oregon State has kicked up its defense a notch or two this season to sit solidly among the Pac-12’s top units. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) entered the week first in the conference against the run, second versus the pass, second in total defense and third in scoring defense.

Tenth-ranked Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has proven hard to stop this season, including an eight-game stretch putting 41 or more points on the scoreboard. The Ducks are second in the Pac-12 in rushing, fourth in passing and second in total offense and scoring.

Oregon bounced back from a 37-34 home loss to Washington that knocked the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff conversation to defeat Utah 20-17 last Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is playing for a spot in next week’s Pac-12 championship game against USC.

“They’re explosive on offense. We know we’re not going to win this game three to nothing, or going into it we don’t think so,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “But you get into these games and each game is a little bit different. So we’re going to have to play well in all three phases. These guys can score in bunches but they can play really good defense. They shut down a really good Utah offense last weekend.”

Quarterback Bo Nix, a first-year transfer from Auburn, has led the way with some big numbers.

The senior is averaging 278.4 passing yards a game with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 509 yards and 14 scores.

Troy Franklin is the Ducks’ leading receiver with 48 catches for 789 yards and seven touchdowns. Kris Hutson has added 41 receptions for 452 yards.

Oregon’s top two running backs, Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, have combined for 1,527 yards and seven of the team’s 30 rushing touchdowns.

OSU’s conference-leading numbers in rushing defense (111.36 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (109.67) will be tested.

Oregon is first in pass completion percentage (71.47) and fourth-down conversion percentage (19 of 26, 73.1). Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in red zone defense, allowing scores on 23 of 34 tries (67.7%).

The Ducks have protected Nix well, allowing just three quarterback sacks, the best mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision by four. Oregon has given up an average of 3.73 tackles for loss per game, tied for seventh in the country.

“Protection is 11-man football. The quarterback’s ability to get the ball out on time, know where he’s going, know when he’s getting blitzed. His athleticism throughout the year, extending plays,” Smith said. “They’re on the same page at receiver. So that O-line’s good, but that offense in general has done a great job of sack avoidance.”

Defensively, the Ducks are second in the conference against the rush, 11th versus the pass and fifth in total defense and scoring defense.

Talent and speed were two of the words that came to mind for Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren when describing Oregon’s defense. He said the Ducks’ edge players — defensive end Brandon Dorlus and outside linebackers Mase Funa and DJ Johnson — are some of the best the Beavers have faced all season.

“I think they give you a lot of different looks. They do a nice job of their disguise. Makes it tough on your quarterback seeing different things,” Lindgren said.

Oregon has allowed 278.8 passing yards a game, but Lindgren credits that high number in part to the Ducks having some big leads and opponents throwing the ball trying to get back in the game.

Defensive back Bennett Williams has a team-high 59 tackles with two interceptions and six pass breakups. Inside linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Noah Sewell each have 52 tackles. Lebanon High alum Keith Brown, another inside linebacker, has contributed 14 tackles with one sack.

Cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Trikweze Bridges have a team-best three interceptions apiece.

Gonzalez, a first-year transfer, is considered one of the best defensive backs in the country. Lindgren said his team’s receivers are looking forward to the challenge.

“He gave us some issues last year at Colorado. He’s a really talented player,” Lindgren said. “We’ve got a game plan and our guys have to go execute the game plan. I think winning the one-on-one battles every week is a huge deal. When they get those opportunities in one-on-one situations, then win the route and go get the ball. Hopefully we can give them opportunities to make some of those plays on Saturday.”

Dorlus and Johnson have been key cogs for the Ducks up front. OSU senior right guard Brandon Kipper acknowledges what those players, among others have accomplished.

“I think for us it’s going back to the basics, the same things that have got us here,” Kipper said. “Our fundamentals, the communication piece, focusing on ourself, and most importantly making it physical. They know it, we know it. It’s got to be physical up front. Whoever wins the line of scrimmage is probably going to win the game.”