OSU football: Experienced defense shines in spring drills

The Oregon State football team went through a wide range of drills on Tuesday at the Prothro Practice Fields, including a good amount of offense versus defense work.

They faced off as full units and as seven on seven, and there were several big plays by the offense. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson found running back Damien Martinez on a nice throw down the sideline that was dropped in perfectly over the top of the defense. On another play, wideout Tre’Shaun Harrison made a spectacular one-handed grab on a crossing route in which the pass was placed high and behind him.

But on the whole, it was a good day for the defensive unit, which got to sit out the final bit of conditioning work at the end of practice.

Secondary coach Blue Adams is not one to pass out easy compliments, but he admitted that he is happy with what he is seeing.

“A lot of energy out there. You’ve got some guys, especially on the back end, some guys that have played a lot of ball. So it’s nice, they’re kind of taking the next step, getting better,” Adams said.

Oregon State is getting back into the spring practice routine after taking a couple of weeks off. Coaches used the two weeks between sessions as an opportunity to review the practice tapes and look for areas that need improvement.

Adams said his primary impression from the tapes is that players are bringing the effort and intensity that is required.

“I’m not coaching effort. I’m not coaching want-to. I’m not coaching alignments … It’s just, ‘Hey man, we can get a little bit more out of the technique by doing it this way. We can get a little bit more out of the coverage by making it look like that,’” Adams said. “It’s more, I would say, 200-level courses as opposed to teaching introductory courses.”

Adams and new cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins have some extra coaching help this spring. Star defensive back Jaydon Grant sat out Tuesday’s practice and took on the role of mentor for the younger players.

“I think it’s good for him. You take some snaps off of his body, you allow him to see it from a different perspective. He’s coming to me with different ideas, ‘What if we do it this way?’ So I think for the development of him, this time away is awesome,” Adams said. “It’s good for the old guys that have played a lot of ball that now can step back and see how it fits together.”

Defensive back Jaden Robinson is taking part in spring practice, although he is being worked in gradually as he completes his recovery from shoulder surgery last fall. That injury cost him the entire season and he is enjoying being back on the field.

He thinks the secondary is in a good place.

“It feels good. We’ve got a lot of people coming back. We don’t really lose a lot of people,” said Robinson, who is in his fourth season at Oregon State. “A lot of what we’re doing in the room hasn’t changed. There are a lot of older guys with experience, want to pass along that knowledge to the younger players.”

Oregon State has five practice sessions remaining before the spring game on April 16 at Reser Stadium.

