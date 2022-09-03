OSU football: Expanded college playoffs is good news for the Pac-12 Conference

On June 30, the Big Ten Conference voted to add USC and UCLA as members in 2024. The news rattled the world of college football and threatened to break apart the Pac-12 Conference, which had been a model of stability over the past century.

The announcement came one month before Oregon State players were scheduled to begin fall camp. These players, especially the underclassmen, will be directly impacted by the changes. In particular, many players from Southern California who were looking forward to future games in front of their friends and families saw some of those games erased from the schedule.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said the opening of fall camp was extremely helpful.

“You’re focused on practice. Practice was the best thing. July, all this, that and the other thing, August started practice, diving into our schemes. Obviously further into the month getting into our opponent and not having to put a lot of thought into that,” Smith said.

Early in camp a couple players were asked what they were thinking about conference realignment and they emphatically waived the question away. Those questions didn’t get asked later in camp.

In the immediate aftermath of the decision by USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12, there were concerns that Oregon and Washington would also leave for the Big Ten. That hasn’t happened, at least not yet.

There was also an immediate battle for the upper hand between the Pac-12 and the Big 12. It was reported that the Big 12 was pursuing Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado. Again, those moves haven't happened, at least not yet.

Oregon State and the Pac-12 Conference received some good news on Friday. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams. This move will happen no later than 2026 and could occur as soon as 2024.

Ensuring that the Pac-12 has access to the playoff and its members can compete for a national championship goes a long way toward ensuring the future viability of the conference.

Inexplicably, the Pac-12 had voted against playoff expansion during the previous round of talks in February. Questions about the place of the Rose Bowl in the new system were believed to play a part in the conference’s decision. But now, facing the possibility the Pac-12 could become irrelevant, being overly concerned about the Rose Bowl is pointless.

The ultimate fate of the Pac-12 Conference will be decided by its next media rights deal. Will the conference be able to generate enough revenue to compete with the expanded SEC and Big Ten or will the disparity in income inevitably lead to those conferences continuing to poach the most lucrative programs from around the country?

The Pac-12’s current media rights deal expires in two years and the Big 12’s expires in three years. That has been regarded as an advantage for the Pac-12, which could provide revenue certainty to its member schools a year earlier.

But this week, the Big 12 announced that it was moving forward with its negotiations immediately. This was yet another sign that the most intense competition in college football this fall might not take place on the field, but is instead the showdown between Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

With the Big 12 starting talks early, the pressure is now on Kliavkoff to deliver a media rights package that is lucrative enough to keep the Pac-12 Conference together. Pac-12 teams have a path to a national championship, will they have the funding they need to get there?