OSU football: Enthusiasm undiminished by loss to Huskies

Oregon State’s three-game winning streak was snapped in a 24-21 loss at Washington on Friday night.

But redshirt senior defensive lineman Simon Sandberg said that did nothing to reduce the enthusiasm in the locker room as the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

“We’re three-fourths through the season. We’re confident. We feel good,” Sandberg said. “We’re not gonna just lay down now. We have no reason to. We have everything ahead of us.”

One factor which has helped the Beavers defense is good health. Unlike the offense, which has suffered multiple injuries to key players including quarterback Chance Nolan, tight end Luke Musgrave, running back Trey Lowe and lineman Marco Brewer, Oregon State has kept its defensive rotation almost entirely intact through nine games.

“We’re great. We’re all flying around. We’re not missing a bunch of guys. Everybody is really down to do the grind, really going through this together. Really trusting the process of what we’re doing and not just like ‘Ah, showing up every day.’ Trying to get better every day. Even after a loss we’re still back, still going 110, nothing different,” Sandberg said.

The defense performed well for much of the game against the Huskies before allowing Washington to put together the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. There were a couple of notable breakdowns, most notably on the third-and-24 play in the third quarter which Washington turned into a wide open touchdown pass in the end zone to tight end Jack Westover.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray said the lesson is that every play matters and games can be won or lost on what might seem like small details.

“To hold an offense like that to low 20s when really we could have held them (to) a lot less if (not for) two third-and-extra longs that we didn’t get off the field on, which we should have,” Bray said.

For the second week in a row the Beavers are facing a team which relies heavily on the pass and lacks an efficient running game. California (3-6, 1-5) is last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (107.8) but is fifth in the conference in passing yards per game (277.2).

California quarterback Jack Plummer is having a good year after transferring from Purdue. He has completed 63% of his pass attempts for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Freshman running back Jaydn Ott leads the team in rushing (80.5 yards per game on 5.5 yards per attempt) and also serves as a pass-catching option with 31 receptions.

Sandberg said Oregon State’s goal is to make the Golden Bears’ ground game “non-existent.”

“That’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been trying to shut down the run so they become one-dimensional and that’s what’s going to happen,” Sandberg said.

California scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of a 41-35 loss at USC on Saturday. The Trojans were up 34-14 going into that quarter and fans might wonder if Southern Cal simply eased up late in the game the Golden Bears took advantage.

For Bray, that game illustrates what can happen if a team doesn’t stay focused.

“I think it’s a good example of you can’t relax. We kind of talked about it when we played Colorado. You can’t relax at all because these college football games are long and they can change in a hurry,” Bray said. “You can be up 20, 14, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to play every single play.”