When your offense manages just 119 total yards — and only 8 in the second half — like Oregon State did against Washington on Nov. 8, it’s a sure bet the following week will be a long one.
That was the case for the Beavers as they prepared to take on Arizona State last Saturday.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday he challenged his offense to put that miserable performance that saw them fail to score — the Beavers’ seven points came on an interception return — behind them and quickly.
It took OSU just eight plays to do that as the Beavers went 80 yards with Jesiah Irish catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jake Luton for an early lead.
“I was really fired up,” Luton said Tuesday. “You sit and you’ve got to kind of go over that game from the last weekend and kind of the poor performance we had and it definitely is a bad taste in your mouth. And so to come out first drive right away and kind of strike fast felt great.”
The touchdown was just the second the offense had scored at home since the fourth quarter of the Stanford game on Sept. 30. The Beavers had lost 52-7 to Utah and 19-7 to Washington.
“It was real big and that first drive is always real big for us to kind of get the momentum going and start the game off fast,” receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “Just kind of start with the drive and knowing this is how it’s going to be all game and this is our expectation, this is how well we can move the ball so let’s keep doing it all game.”
The Beavers certainly did that. They punted in their second drive but then scored touchdowns on their next two drives before a second punt. They capped the half with another touchdown drove for a 28-21 halftime edge.
“Just to see them come out the first drive and get that score was kind of like just a relief,” Lindgren said. “I think they settled down and then we were able to go pretty good in the first half and move the ball and get some points.”
The Beavers closed the half with 295 total yards but then slowed down in the second half and managed just 98, but they were able to do enough for a 35-34 win victory that moved them one victory from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
Oregon State (5-5, 4-3) would like to replicate the first half this coming Saturday at Washington State (5-5, 2-5).
The Beavers would also like to get their run game back up to speed after two performances that were well below their season average that now sits at 160 yards per game on the ground.
OSU had just 105 yards on 39 carries last week against Arizona State, that after a paltry 31 yards on the ground on 22 carries against Washington.
Artavis Pierce had 63 yards on 16 carries and Jermar Jefferson added 32 on 14 attempts against the Sun Devils. Both went over 100 yards against Arizona on the road on Nov. 2.
Lindgren said the last two opponents have been the main reason for the decline in production.
“You look at the Huskies, you look at Arizona State and Arizona State particularly has been really strong versus the run and those guys do a nice job of moving up front and gave us some problems,” Lindgren said. “You could tell their plan was really we're going to load it up and we're going try everything we can to stop Jermar and AP and make you one dimensional.
“We tried to stay patient with run, we got a little bit going in the first half. I do think them being that aggressive opened up, as you saw, a lot of play actions and the naked movement game. I think it goes game to game as far as how the defense is trying to attack you. We try to be good at both, you know, be able to run it or throw it and play depending on how they play us.”
A return of the run game could be big in more ways than one against a high-powered and quick-strike Cougars offense.
“We want to run the ball every week,” Lindgren said. “I think that's a huge part of what we do. … Anytime you can control the clock and be able to run the ball I think that helps.”