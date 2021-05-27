OSU football: Early kickoff times set for Beavers

Oregon State will kick off the 2021 football season with a 4 p.m. game at Purdue on Sept. 4 and the game will be televised nationally on FS1.

The game in West Lafayette, Indiana, is the second-ever matchup between the teams, following 1967’s 22-14 OSU win.

The home opener against Hawaii on Sept. 11 at Reser Stadium will start at 8 p.m. and be televised on FS1. The following week Oregon State will host Idaho at 12:30 p.m. (Sept. 18) in a contest broadcast on Pac-12 Network and available on Pac-12 Now.

The remainder of the games have yet to be set in terms of a kickoff time.

