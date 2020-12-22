OSU football: Did Beavers’ offense improve in 2020?

Beason was the only true freshman on the roster who got consistent playing time, and for much of the year he played like a veteran. He was Oregon State’s third-leading receiver and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.

A physical, athletic pass-catcher, Beason did much of his work running hard slants over the middle and seemed to have a real chemistry with Nolan when he took over as quarterback. The Beavers will be plenty deep at receiver once again next season, and Beason might be the best of the bunch as he takes on an expanded role and gets an offseason under his belt.

How OSU can improve

Oregon State will wait and see if Jefferson decides to enter the NFL Draft. If he’s gone, they will have a ton of options at running back — B.J. Baylor, Trey Lowe and incoming freshman Damir Collins would be a versatile trio and shouldn’t have any problem running the ball.