When asked about the state of the Oregon State defensive line, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar went right to the point.
Tibesar said the coaches are starting to get a feel for who the players are and what they can do, then addressed the depth of the group.
“We’re going to have to play more than three guys, especially up front on the defensive line, we’re going to have to find six guys that can play for us every single game,” Tibesar said.
The problem is that the Beavers barely have enough bodies up front to cover those six spots in their 3-4 scheme, much less the eight required for a 4-3.
Two players — Kalani Vakameilalo and Elu Aydon — really fit the mold at nose tackle. Vakameilalo, a senior, is 6-foot-3, 322 pounds. Aydon, a junior, is 6-3 and weighs in at 378.
Chris Mengis, a 6-0, 295-pound junior, also has the size to fill the role.
“We’re just trying to work together and try to come together as a D-line and just do whatever we can, as much as we can with whatever people we have left,” Vakameilalo said.
The loss of defensive end Jeromy Reichner for the first part of the season was a blow. Reichner (6-2, 270) is a transfer from Los Angeles Valley College who was at Temple for two seasons. He was in the running to start before suffering what has been reported as a foot injury. He had surgery at the end of the first week of August.
Nevertheless, the Beavers do have a little bit of depth at the spot.
Isaac Hodgins and Miki Fifita are both getting long looks at end in the 3-4. Neither player has much experience. Hodgins (6-0, 265) is a freshman and redshirt junior Fifita (6-4, 298) moved to defense in the spring.
Tibesar said after an earlier fall practice that Fifita brought physical and mental toughness to the defense.
Fifita said his teammates were very supportive when he made the move and were there to answer any questions he asked.
That helped him adjust on the fly and work his way into a position where he can potentially start or get playing time.
“I’m just trying to find my role in contributing to this team and so far it’s been good,” Fifita said. “Just coming into work every day, I’ve been trying to get better by the day and learn how to play the defensive line better. I’m just trying to help the team out.”
Because of his size and quickness on the inside, Hodgins has drawn comparisons to NFL star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
“He’s got heart,” Fifita said. “Very explosive, great hands. He may look small on the field, but don’t underestimate him.”
Fifita and Hodgins are taking snaps with the base defense first team at end.
“Yeah, it’s cool,” Fifita said. “I guess (defensive line) coach Legi (Suiaunoa) saw something in me and I’m just trying to help contribute to this team and I think that’s my role right now.
Senior end LaMone Williams (6-3, 275) and redshirt freshman Isaac Garcia (6-4, 248) could contribute.
Providing depth at end are freshmen Jaelen Bush (6-7, 262), Keishon Dawkins (6-5, 287), Bradley Bickler (6-7, 254), Conner Warick (6-5, 252), Cody Anderson (6-4, 258) and Shawn Ellliott (6-2, 246).
Vakameilalo likes the direction of the defensive line despite the youthfulness of the roster.
“With everyone, we’re good. We have a lot of chemistry, we all come together and ask each other for help, so we’re all comfortable around each other,” he said. “With the young guys, the ones that just came in, they ask a lot of questions and we try our best to help them and try to make them feel comfortable with where we’re at.
“I would say the whole D-line group has surprised me, especially with a lot of the D-linemen gone from last year, with the new incoming guys, it’s surprising that they all are up to speed with what we’ve got right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.