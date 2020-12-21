OSU football: Despite record, Beavers’ season was a success

Describing a season that ended with a 2-5 record as a success may seem a bit generous, but that’s exactly what Oregon State’s 2020 campaign was.
Records don’t always tell the full story, and a deep delve into the seven games the Beavers played this season add up to something much more significant than a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12 North.
Of course wins are nice, and at some point the Beavers will have to start figuring that part out. But the program is still in the middle of a rebuild, and in a year that was filled with chaos and cancellations, simply finding a way to improve each week was a fine measuring stick for success.
Oregon State did that.
“I think our guys love competing. And we got seven opportunities to compete,” coach Jonathan Smith said after the season finale Saturday night. “Even in some of these tight losses … Yeah, it’s tough to lose by three points to Stanford. But really just enjoying those 60 minutes, that’s what we signed up for. We like to go to battle like that. These guys gave it their all.”
Even as recently as 2018, there was no "enjoying those 60 minutes." The Beavers lost by 18 points or more eight times in Smith’s first season at the helm and the team rarely looked capable of competing with Pac-12 opponents.
Fast-forward two years, and the Beavers had a shot to win every game they played, with the exception of the finale against ASU, when the list of injuries was simply too long to overcome.
You don’t get to that point overnight.
Oregon State worked through some growing pains in the early part of the season and came through it as a vastly improved team on both sides of the ball. The self-belief that comes from hanging in games and having a shot to win each week can’t be overstated. By the end of the season, Oregon State looked like a team that believed it could, and would, win every time it took the field.
“I’d say we’re blessed to be able to play all seven games and have seven opportunities to go out there and compete,” quarterback Chance Nolan said. “We were blessed. There were some teams — look at ASU, they were 1-2 and played three games before us. Just to be able to get out there, a lot of guys got experience. I got experience. A bunch of young players that got big-time minutes, it’s been good to see them grow as players and take this thing to the next level.”
For a squad that had just 10 seniors take the field this season, those reps in do-or-die situations were crucial. Moments like John McCartan’s game-sealing interception against California, or Nolan’s game-winning touchdown at the end of a two-minute drill against Oregon don’t happen for a team that doesn’t believe it can win.
Even the potential game-winning drives against Washington, Utah and Stanford that didn’t end in success were significant. It’s hard to imagine the team from two years ago coming a touchdown away from beating any of those three programs.
While the outcome wasn’t always ideal for Oregon State in 2020, the process by which it reached those outcomes has been exceptional and leaves plenty of reason to believe that the wins are going to start coming sooner rather than later.
Jarrid Denney
