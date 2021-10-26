OSU football: Despite limited catches, tight ends are providing value to the offense

“I think it will naturally come organically. It’s not like we’re calling plays not to get them the ball,” the coach said. “I just think the more reps they get, the more comfortable they get with Chance, the more comfortable Chance gets with, ‘hey, I can just throw it at this big body and see what happens.’ But I think it will come.”

Filling his role

Trey Lowe said a major reason in his decision to transfer from Washington to Oregon State in January 2020 was to move from receiver to running back, where he had played his whole life before joining the Huskies.

But on the Beavers’ depth chart he finds himself playing behind Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick. For the season, he’s rushed for 174 yards on 25 attempts and has nine receptions for 67 yards.

Lowe says his time at Washington and work as a run blocker has helped him in pass protection with the Beavers. He credits OSU running backs coach AJ Steward for his guidance along those lines.

“He’s doing a great job getting us ready to be in those situations. That’s something that I’m still growing in and I want to master at some point,” Lowe said.