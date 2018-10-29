Oregon State freshman cornerback DeShon Wilson was arrested by Corvallis Police on Sunday.
Wilson, 18, was charged with misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence.
According to a report on Oregonlive.com, a 911 call was received at 4:05 a.m. on Sunday.
The officers reportedly arrived at an apartment on Beca Ave. and found that physical injuries had been suffered by Wilson’s girlfriend.
Wilson has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, court records show.
He was arrested, booked into Benton County Jail and released on bail, according to the Benton County Jail inmate roster.
Wilson reportedly has been suspended indefinitely from the OSU football team. He has played in two games and had three solo tackles.