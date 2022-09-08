OSU football: Defensive success starts up front

Oregon State’s defense started off the season with a nearly perfect first half against Boise State on Saturday at Reser Stadium. The Beavers completely stymied the Broncos, forcing four turnovers before halftime as Oregon State built a 24-0 lead en route to a 34-17 victory.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray thought the play of the defensive line was the key to the unit’s success.

“I think the way that they played up front, they really dominated the line of scrimmage against a really good running back and a good offensive line,” Bray said.

The Beavers took away Boise State’s running game and also harassed starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who threw two interceptions before being replaced.

“The quarterback was hit quite a bit, or the pocket was being pushed into his lap, which created missed throws. So we need to just keep that up,” Bray said.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman James Rawls said Bray’s system gives defensive linemen freedom to react quickly and make plays.

“Just being able to take off the ball and cause havoc in the backfield,” Rawls said. “I think up front all the guys are real talented, especially the linebackers … filling those gaps and blitzing and everything. That’s what we love to do is take off and get to the ball.”

With the defensive line applying consistent pressure, Oregon State’s secondary made the Broncos pay for those missed throws. Rejzohn Wright and Jaydon Grant both had interceptions in the first half and Alex Austin had one in the second half.

Bray said the defensive backs did a good job of being in the right position, executing their assignments and having good vision on the ball once it was in the air.

Redshirt junior defensive back Kitan Oladapo said the game was a great start.

“A lot of work to still do but I think it was a great start of the season, good stepping stone. A lot more things we’ve got to improve on, but I think it was a great way to start our journey,” Oladapo said.

This was Oregon State’s first game without inside linebacker Avery Roberts, a two-time selection on the all-Pac-12 first team. Returning starter Omar Speights is back to anchor that group and redshirt senior Kyrei Fisher-Morris moved into the starting lineup.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Fisher-Morris led the team with 10 tackles (six solo and four assisted) and Speights had seven tackles (five solo and two assisted).

Bray said in the preseason that communication is key at that spot and he felt like the linebackers did well against a Boise State team that tried to create confusion through its use of formations.

“We were able to communicate, get the front set the way we want it. So for the first game, I was very pleased with their communication,” Bray said.

Inside linebackers Easton Mascaranas-Arnold, Jack Colletto and John Miller also saw action and Bray said having good depth at that position will help the team stay fresh later in the season.

“If you can just take 12 plays off a guy like Omar per game, that’s about two games when the season’s over,” Bray said.