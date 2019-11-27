The numbers may not jump off the page and scream a successful season. But the Oregon State defense has made significant strides in the second season under defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar.
The Beavers (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) head into Saturday’s Civil War at No. 14 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) allowing 167.5 rushing yards per game, 285.5 passing yards and 453 total yards per game. OSU is allowing 33.3 points per game as well.
Not overly impressive, but it’s a major improvement over last season’s numbers: 536.8 total yards, 281.8 rushing yards and 45.7 points per game.
OSU was 128th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams those three categories.
In addition to the improved yardage totals and points allowed, the Beavers have 30 sacks, double the 15 they accumulated last season, and have 30 more tackles for loss (83) than last season.
It has taken some time, more than the fan base may like and probably more than Tibesar himself, but the improvement has been there this season.
“I wish you snap your fingers and say, bam, we're good,” Tibesar said. “We've improved a lot but we've still got a long ways to go to be a top defense in this country, and that's ultimately the goal.”
While Tibesar may have been prepared for a rough first season, it could still rattle a defensive coordinator’s confidence.
“I mean you’ve got to have enough faith and belief in what you're doing and how you’ve got to go about doing it even though you don't get the immediate results,” he said. “And we kind of knew that going in that we probably weren't going to have immediate results and it was going to take time to build. Just kind of like the players, persevere through those tough times and keep fighting forward even though you're not seeing the results on the scoreboard the way you would like to.”
When Tibesar first arrived on campus, he knew that before introducing the players to the defensive schemes they would be running he needed to lay a foundation and set the expectation for what he and the defensive staff wanted from the players.
“This is how we're going to operate," he said. "You're going to be on time, you’ve got to take notes in meetings and you lay down the foundation that way.
“And then we told them right from the beginning that we're going to be effective on defense not because of the scheme, but because we're going to hang our hat on four core fundamentals.”
Those core fundamentals are pursuing the football, tackling, block destruction and creating takeaways.
“That way no matter what scheme you're running, if you're good in those four areas on defense you're going to be a good defense,” he said.
The improvement this season has been gradual and steady, for the most part, as returning players have gained experience in the system and newcomers have picked things up quickly.
The work ethic has been there and Tibesar said that as early as spring practices he felt the defense would make some big steps in the process. But how much better could they be? He had to wait until the season began to get a real feel for that.
And it didn’t start pretty.
Oklahoma State, behind what has turned out to be one of the best running backs in the country in Chuba Hubbard, put up 52 points and it appeared 2019 might be much like 2018.
“We didn't have the results we wanted and it was the same thing," Tibesar said. "All right, just stick to it and keep going and keep going about how we're preparing the guys in practice, because I know our processes is good and that’s what you have to hang your hat on as a coaching staff. The process works and keep building on them.
"It's been fun to see the guys get better and it's been fun to see them have some success on the football field."
Much like last year, the defensive players stayed the course and went back to work. Much like during the rough 2018 campaign, Tibesar saw the players respond positively.
“I am certainly pleased and impressed with their perseverance, that they shut out the outside noise and they just keep coming to work every day and coming to practice and meetings and trying to get a little bit better,” he said. “And that's all you can do in one day is get a little bit better. Massive improvement doesn’t happen in one day.”
Even with some key players out due to injury over the course of the season, that improvement has continued and depth is being built.
“We're still in the process of building the depth and at some positions we're deeper than others,” Tibesar said. “So when guys get nicked up and hurt, it's unfortunate for them certainly but the team's got to continue to move on and continue to progress."
The work is not even close to being done, but the growth from the start of the 2018 season heading into what might be the final game of the season this Saturday at Oregon, has been something to build on moving forward.
That has Tibesar excited for the growth that could take place before the start of next season.
“Well we saw flashes, either for one game or for parts of games, how good we can be,” he said. “It'd be to see us play at that level on a consistent basis game in and game out regardless who the opponent is.”