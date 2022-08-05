OSU football: Defense off to strong start in fall camp

If the first three days of the Oregon State training camp were a boxing match, the defense would currently be leading on all of the judges’ cards.

OSU defenders have given their counterparts on offense very little down the field. In a series of seven-on-seven and full-unit drills, quarterbacks have gone through their reads and found nothing downfield before turning to their short-range targets.

Early in Friday’s practice when the squad was working on its hurry-up offense, defensive back Akili Arnold intercepted a pass and the defense more than held its own during the drill.

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray thinks the secondary has been pretty sharp through the opening sessions of fall camp.

“They’re doing a great job as far as challenging receivers. The safeties are doing a good job in rotation of defense and how we want to move with those guys. I’ve been very happy with the back end so far, definitely,” Bray said after Friday’s practice at Prothro Field.

One member of the secondary who has drawn the attention of teammates and coaches with his play so far is redshirt junior Kitan Oladapo. During a matchup of full units late in Friday’s session, Oladapo made a decisive play to knock down a pass down the sideline.

Redshirt senior Jaydon Grant singled out Oladapo for his improvement.

“I feel like I’m playing with four or five guys who are the better DBs in the Pac-12. Kitan Oladapo has taken a huge step in his game. A huge step. Same thing, I know he’s on the shelf right now, but Alton Julian. You know Alex Austin, Rejzohn Wright, I genuinely feel like I get to share the field with four or five … of the best DBs in the Pac-12,” Grant said.

Bray said Oladapo and Ryan Cooper Jr. have stood out because they are making plays when challenged. He also praised the work of Austin and Wright.

“(They) have been great as far as not giving up deep balls and their hands are all over receivers and challenging them all the time. You don’t see a lot of that production because the quarterback’s not going with the ball at them,” Bray said.

Bray was a standout linebacker at Oregon State from 2002 to 2005 and went into coaching after his playing days were done. He joined head coach Jonathan Smith’s staff in 2018 as a linebackers coach and took over as interim defensive coordinator midway through last season. This is his first training camp as the team’s full-time defensive coordinator and he is starting to feel more comfortable in that role.

Grant said Bray has always built good relationships with his players because of his honesty and his energy. As a coach, he models what he wants to see from his players.

“The good thing about Coach Bray is that you know exactly what you’re going to get with him. He hasn’t changed since the very first day I ever met him. He’s always been the guy that has infectious energy. He’s going all around the room, all around the field, wherever it may be saying ‘What’s up?’ to guys. He preaches to us ‘Be on fire for your work’ and that’s how he lives his life. He’s on fire for his work. He’s on fire for the game of football.” Grant said.

Notes: As expected, tight end Luke Musgrave has been a regular target for the quarterbacks so far in fall camp. Sophomore tight end Jake Overman has also shown he has good hands and caught several passes during Friday’s practice. … The best catch made on Friday might have been made by running back Trey Lowe. He easily handled a low throw on a crossing route during seven-on-sevens.