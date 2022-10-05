OSU football: Defense must respond to adversity

In the second half of Oregon State’s 42-16 loss at Utah on Saturday, the Utes scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives to pull away in what had been a close Pac-12 Conference football game.

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray said the defense didn’t handle adversity as well as it could have in the second half.

“There’s going to be adversity throughout the week. That was the one thing probably from last week I didn’t think we handled as well as we had in the previous games is adversity. They had a couple short fields, we’ve got to find a way to keep them out of the end zone,” Bray said. “It’s inevitable. It’s going to come at some point and so we’ve got to be able to go out there and hold the offense to three or no points. That’s the big thing for us.”

The defense helped keep the Beavers in the game in the first half. Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) forced Utah to punt four times in the first half with three of those drives being three-and-out. The Beavers forced another three-and-out on Utah’s first drive of the third quarter, but the Utes dominated the rest of the game.

Bray said late in the game Utah’s offense made plays and Oregon State didn’t.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. They got us on the reverse; they got some linemen out, we didn’t get linemen out. They had a couple plays that we just weren’t on point with. They beat us on a couple digs that we’d been great on in the first half. It’s really back to just the fundamentals. It wasn’t anything they did, it was the fundamentals of how we played, so we’ve got to make sure we tighten those up,” Bray said.

Linebacker Riley Sharp said that experience was frustrating, but the team is sticking together and has had a good week of practice in preparation for the game at Stanford (1-3, 0-3) on Saturday night.

“The energy has been awesome. We’re really focused on us … how we can improve and how we can respond rather than the current situation of where we’re at,” Sharp said. “We’re still in a great position. Everything is in front of us, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

Looking at Stanford’s offensive numbers, this week’s game seems like an opportunity for the Oregon State defense to flush out those frustrations. The Cardinal are near the bottom of the Pac-12 in multiple offensive categories.

Stanford ranks 11th in total offense (410.5 yards per game) and has not had a great deal of success in its running game — which is ranked 10th in the Pac-12 — or the passing game, which is 11th. The inevitable result is that the Cardinal are also near the bottom of the league in scoring, ranking 10th at 29.5 points per game.

But the statistics don’t tell the entire story. Stanford has moved away from its traditional power-running game this season and is relying more on run-pass option (RPO) plays. It takes time to learn a new system and Oregon State has to prepare for this new look.

Sophomore defensive lineman Sione Lolohea said the focus is on knowing your responsibilities.

“I think we just need to stay together and communicate is the key. I think getting to know your job is the most important thing," Lolohea said.

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is averaging 245 yards passing per game with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The Cardinal suffered a serious loss at running back with the season-ending injury to E.J. Smith, the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. In his absence, the primary ball carrier has been Casey Filkins, who is averaging just under 70 yards per game.

Bray said McKee, a 6-foot-6 junior, has done a good job running the new offense.

“Quarterback keeps his eye downfield, he’s reading the guy. If that guy bites on the run he’s throwing the ball. So it’s about (being) really disciplined and who’s taking away this, who’s taking away that, and making sure that every guy’s on point,” Bray said.