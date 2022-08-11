OSU football: Defense loves more aggressive approach

Oregon State defensive coaches and players are unanimous in their love for defensive coordinator Trent Bray’s system.

Bray took over as defensive coordinator midway through the 2021 system and made efforts to streamline the team’s defensive system, allowing players more freedom to be aggressive. The defense has had the opportunity in fall camp to fully incorporate that approach and the reviews are positive.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Simon Sandberg plays a position where that change is felt the most.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“We’re allowed to just go, which is what we’re meant to do,” Sandberg said after Thursday’s practice at Reser Stadium. “It fits us way better. Go forward, be aggressive, be able to play and just go, which is really nice.”

Senior defensive back Rejzohn Wright thinks the change will ultimately make it easier for the secondary to do its job.

“The attack-based front is definitely going to help us. The ball has to come out a little quicker. I think that will be great,” Wright said.

Secondary coach Blue Adams agrees.

“I think it fits us. It fits us. It turns us loose, allows us to play on an edge. It allows us to play fast. I think for our guys their skill set, it’s a perfect matchup, coach Bray’s style of ball and the way that our guys play,” Adams said.

Oregon State brings back an experienced secondary, with Wright, Alex Austin, Jaydon Grant, Kitan Oladapo and Alton Julian among the returning veterans, although Julian has been sidelined so far as he recovers from injury. The defensive backs have not given the offense anything easy during the team drills and have created a lot of turnovers.

Adams used to set goals for interceptions but he no longer does that. It created frustration when goals were not met and it risked compromising the team defense if players cheated on their assignments in search of an interception.

Now he simply emphasizes taking advantage of opportunities when they are present. If you get your hands on a pass, make the catch and get the offense back on the field. He thinks the secondary is doing a good job of that in fall camp.

“Guys are sharp, guys are locked in,” Adams said. “Their attention to detail has gotten better.”

With so many veterans in the secondary, Adams said the younger members of the unit can get overlooked. But it’s a long season, injuries happen and building depth is important. He thinks some of the younger players are making progress.

“When you start to watch the tape and see these young men that’s continued to make strides, Skyler Thomas, Ronald Hardge, … (Ryan) Cooper. You’ve got some young dudes that’s going to be here that you’re kind of excited about,” Adams said.

Notes: The team practiced at Reser Stadium for the second straight day. The Beavers will be back on Prothro Field for Friday’s practice and then return to Reser for their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. … Quarterback Tristan Gebbia and receiver Silas Bolden connected for one of the best offensive plays of the day as Bolden made a contested catch down the right sideline. … Quarterback Chance Nolan found Tyjon Lindsey in the back corner of the end zone on a play during red-zone work. Officials were not present and it was not clear if Lindsey got a foot down in bounds, but Shawn Schoeffler, assistant athletic director for strategic communications, was in the area and ruled the play a touchdown.