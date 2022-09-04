OSU football: Defense leads the way in 34-17 win over Boise State

Oregon State’s defense was dominant in the first half on Saturday night in a 34-17 victory over Boise State at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers created four turnovers before halftime and forced Boise State to bench its starting quarterback, senior Hank Bachmeier. Veteran defensive backs Rejzohn Wright and Jaydon Grant both had interceptions in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Oregon State linebacker Riley Sharp forced a fumble, which Jack Colletto recovered deep in Boise State territory. Grant capped a stellar first half with a forced fumble which teammate Alex Austin recovered.

The turnovers were just the highlights of a complete defensive effort. Oregon State shut down the Broncos’ running game, holding them to 23 yards on 18 carries. Boise State ended the first half with just 116 yards of total offense.

Oregon State got on the board midway through the first quarter when the Grant interception gave the offense good field position. Quarterback Chance Nolan connected with receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison on a 26-yard pass. On the next play, Nolan found tight end Luke Musgrave for a 27-yard touchdown.

The Beavers added to the lead later in the quarter when Nolan connected with Tyjon Lindsey on a 47-yard touchdown.

The Colletto fumble recovery led to a 20-yard field goal by Everett Hayes as the Beavers took a 17-0 lead. Oregon State stretched the lead to 24-0 on a 12-yard touchdown run by Deshaun Fenwick late in the second quarter.

Boise State inserted redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green early in the second quarter and his running ability brought some life to the Broncos’ attack. The Broncos used their hurry-up offense to put together a drive late in the first half, but the Oregon State defense held up and forced a field-goal attempt, which was missed.

But in the second half, Green scored on a 74-yard dash down the sideline and followed that up with a 4-yard scoring run as the Broncos cut the Beavers’ lead to 27-17.

Oregon State regained the momentum on its following possession. The Beavers took advantage of a pass interference call on the Broncos to keep a drive alive. On a third and 1, Colletto — the Beavers’ two-way weapon — broke through the Boise State defense and scampered for a 41-yard touchdown run.

Austin intercepted Green on the next Broncos’ possession as the Beavers quelled the comeback bid.

For the game, Nolan completed 14 of 23 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Musgrave was his leading target, with six catches for 89 yards.

The victory snapped Oregon State’s six-game losing streak in season openers. The Beavers’ last win on opening day was a 26-7 home win over Weber State in 2015.

Oregon State (1-0) will travel to play Fresno State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.