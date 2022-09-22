OSU football: Defense improves on third down and in the red zone

Last season, Oregon State finished last in the Pac-12 Conference in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just over 50% of their third-down plays.

Through the first three games of this season, Oregon State has been much better with opponents converting just 35% of their third-down plays into first downs or touchdowns.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray said this was an area of special attention coming into the season.

“We’ve had a huge improvement on third down. That’s been a strength for us. Red zone defense has been a strength," Bray said. "Those were the two biggest areas coming in from last year, if we could change third down and the red zone, we’ll win more games doing that alone. That was a huge emphasis for us, so I’m very pleased with what they’ve done in those categories.”

In the red zone, Oregon State has allowed teams to score on 69% of their drives, down from 81% a year ago. Looking specifically at touchdowns, opponents have gotten into the end zone six times this year on 13 red zone opportunities (46%). In 2021, the Beavers gave up 32 touchdowns on 54 opportunities (59%).

Redshirt senior defensive back Jaydon Grant said the unit is playing with confidence because the players believe in each other.

“It’s a growth in confidence because of the men that I have around me. Same with all eleven guys on the field," Grant said. "We know what our brothers are capable of. We know if we just do our job, we’re trusting our brothers to get their jobs done as well.”

It is true that the numbers this year are only from nonconference games. Oregon State will open Pac-12 play at home on Saturday against No. 7 USC (3-0). But Bray thinks Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State have presented a real challenge.

“We haven’t played an easy opponent yet. We played two of the best in the Mountain West, we played a team that played for the (FCS) national championship last year,” Bray said. “We’ve been through it, we’ve played tough teams, which is good for us to have gone through those situations. Two-minute, we’re down, we’re up, we’ve kind of been through adversity, which I think will help us on Saturday.”

The Trojans come into the game with the highest scoring offense in the Pac-12, averaging just under 51 points per game. Oregon State is second, averaging almost 46 points per game after putting up 68 points last Saturday in the win over Montana State.

USC is also second in the conference in total offense at 520 yards per game. The Trojans’ attack is balanced, averaging 318 yards passing and 202 yards rushing per contest.

It is clearly a different challenge than Montana State, but there are lessons from that game which will be useful against the Trojans. The Bobcats relied heavily on planned runs by their quarterbacks, and while USC’s Caleb Williams is primarily a pocket passer he is also dangerous when he carries the ball.

In addition, Montana State forced Oregon State to adjust in-game and that is a crucial ability to develop.

“The biggest thing we learned, which was great, is they came out in a whole new offense, personnel group and we were able to, after that first drive, talk on the sideline with those guys and make adjustments, and they went out and executed them. Which I think was a huge thing,” Bray said. “That’s what happens when you’ve got veteran guys that have played a lot.”