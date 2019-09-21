There’s no doubt there has been some improvement made by the Oregon State football team's defense from a season ago.
Through three games, the Beavers (1-2) are allowing 452.7 yards per game, with 207.3 coming on the ground and 245.3 through the air, and 30 points per game.
Those number may not stand out as something to hang your hat on — and the Beavers aren't — but compare them to what they ended with last season: 536.8 (total yards), 281.8 (rushing), 254.9 (passing) and 45.7 (points per game).
“I think we’re stouter, we’re able to come off and make more plays than we were able to last year at this time,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said during the bye week. “I think part of it is being in the second year for the returning guys ... they have a better understanding of the techniques that we’re asking them to do and how to put themselves in position to make plays.”
What has been interesting is the Beavers have played three different offenses in Oklahoma State (52-36 loss), Hawaii (31-28 loss) and Cal Ply (45-7 win) in the nonconference portion on the schedule.
The Cowboys were run heavy at first with a first-time starting quarterback but were the most-balanced team the Beavers faced.
Hawaii tested the Beavers' secondary with the pass-first run and shoot offense next, while Cal Poly's triple option put the run defense on high alert.
“It’s certainly been a challenge for the players because the game has looked very different every single game,” Tibesar said. “I guess we’ve laid a little bit of a foundation for the different types of teams we could play this year and then we will have to recall some of that. I’m sure (the players) would have liked to have had a similar game plan from week in and week out and try to get better at those things each week.”
Outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. said it hasn’t been as much of a challenge as it could have been.
“I don’t think it’s really that difficult because coach Tibs and all our staff do so good at dissecting each team with film," he said. "So I feel like it wasn’t too hard but it’s just adapting and taking each step each week and making it better."
The Beavers have been able to improve despite losing some key players to injury. Defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner, a senior and projected starter, tore his ACL in training camp while redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who started the first two games, was lost to the same injury against Hawaii.
Starting senior safety Jalen Moore missed the first two games of the season and sophomore outside linebacker Matthew Tago missed the Cal Poly game and is out indefinitely.
Linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, a potential starter, has also not played this season after being injured leading up to the opener and safety David Morris has played sparingly with a foot issue.
“All you can do is try to get the next guys ready to go. That’s part of football,” Tibesar said. “Injuries happen at every level and it’s got to be the next guys up.”
Even with the losses that has led to mixing and matching combinations, the Beavers have been able to make an impact with the pressure they have put on in the backfield.
Through the first three games, Oregon State has 24 tackles for loss for a loss of 96 yards and seven sacks for a loss of 42 yards. The Beavers are on pace to shatter last year’s totals of 53 TFLs for a loss of 217 yards and 15 sacks for a loss of 90 yards.
“It was certainly something we wanted to improve on over last year,” Tibesar said. “We’ve been able to get in the backfield and create some havoc, and the big thing is this year we’ve been able to get in the backfield and make the tackles.
“That’s the big thing from last year where we sometimes got in the backfield but we weren’t able to get that guy down on the ground and we are doing a little better job of that.”
Rashed said the results over the first three weeks have given the Beavers a little added confidence. They understand, however, there is another level they need to play at to make an impact in the Pac-12.
And that begins Saturday at home against Stanford in the conference opener inside Reser Stadium.
“We’re not satisfied with where we’re at, we certainly haven’t arrived as a defense and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tibesar said, adding “we’ve improved on where we were at last year.”