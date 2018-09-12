One of the areas of concern for the Oregon State defense coming into the season was getting pressure on the quarterback.
The Beavers struggled in that area a season ago, finishing with just 14 sacks in 12 games.
Oregon State did not record a sack in the season opener at Ohio State but managed two collect two — for a loss of 7 yards — in last Saturday’s home win over Southern Utah.
Linebackers Jonathan Willis and Matthew Tago did the honors.
While it was nice to finally break through, the Beavers (1-1) have plenty of room to grow in that area, and have been focusing on that aspect this week as they prepare to head to Nevada for Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. kickoff against the Wolf Pack (1-1).
“We’ve got to find ways to get around the quarterback more and bring him down,” coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. “We had a couple opportunities to bring him down and we’ve got to finish the thing.
“Some of that is sometimes we’re only rushing three guys and that’s why he’s holding the ball because we’ve got a lot of guys in coverage. But we do need to find ways to continue to work at creating a pass rush and then when we get to him, be able to wrap the guy up and finish.”
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said Wednesday the Beavers can be better schematically as well as fundamentally to accomplish that.
“We had times where we had guys getting to the quarterback whether it was by the scheme or whether it was by their technique and winning their one-on-one and we just weren’t able to get him down on the ground,” he said. “Some of those things we just need to try to set up a drill and find a way to get better at that.”
Tibesar cautioned adding too many things schematically all at once.
“We’ve got to be careful we don’t saturate these guys too much to where they’re thinking too much and not just playing football out there,” he said.
Linebacker Kee Whetzel said the pressure was better last week, and now it’s time to work on finishing the job, something the Beavers have been working on a little extra this week.
He understands how vital it will be to improve in that area moving forward.
“I think it’s very important because going into Pac-12 play we’re going to need to sack the quarterback,” he said.
And if Whetzel happens to get a sack, you might just see a subdued celebration, one that hopefully isn’t penalized.
“I have a couple I might have to bust out quick before the ref throws a flag,” he said with a smile.
While the Beavers only had the two sacks, Smith said the front seven had fewer mental mistakes last week than at the opener against the Buckeyes.
“They were lined up properly, they were in the proper gap,” he said. “We didn’t always make the play but the front seven was drastically better than Week 1.”
Added defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who was a two-year starter during his playing days at Nevada (1999-2001): “We were able to handle the line of scrimmage a little bit better. We’ve got to continue to work that, play with great pad level. And then effort, finishing plays. We had some opportunities to make some plays that we didn’t finish or get the guy to the ground.”
Facing the elements
About 30 minutes before practice was scheduled to end Wednesday, the skies opened up and a downpour took place over Prothro Field.
The Beavers just kept on practicing.
“Coach Smith has the mindset that we’re going to own the weather and it doesn’t matter if it’s blazing hot or freezing cold or pouring rain, we’re just going to play out there and practice out there and make sure the weather’s not going to be a factor and never going to be an excuse,” Tibesar said.
Added Whetzel: “Coach Smith just tells us to embrace this weather. This is Corvallis. We’ll probably see this a couple times in games at home this season. We just stayed out there and we practiced through it.”
However, Whetzel admitted it was a little cold and he would have much rather been inside and dry. Still, he said, it was a good experience.
“But I’m right on board with (Smith),” he said. “If we’re going to play in this type of weather then we might as well get used to it and practice through it.”
ESPN3 broadcast
Saturday’s game won’t be on broadcast television as it will be streamed on espn3.com. However, Xfinity X1 customers who have a qualifying television package will be able to watch it on their TVs.
There are also other streaming providers where you might be able to watch the game.
According to Oregon State, this will be the first game not to air over broadcast television since a game at Washington State on Nov. 21, 2009.