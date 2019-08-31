“I still believe we’re a good defense, even though we didn’t come out and show it tonight,” said outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, a transfer from Oklahoma.
Oregon State allowed five teams to rush for 300 or more yards last season, and four went for more than Oklahoma State had Friday.
Leading the way for the Cowboys was Chuba Hubbard, a running back who had 221 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, an 8.5 per attempt average. Quarterback Spencer Sanders added 109 on the ground on 13 tries and was 19-of-24 passing for 203 yards and three scores.
“That is frustrating,” said inside linebacker Shemar Smith. “We work so hard in fall camp and winter conditioning. We show progress, some flashes in a game but we just have to do it every time we come out.”
Safety Shawn Wilson had a team-best 12 tackles. Fellow defensive back Jaydon Grant recorded the Beavers’ lone sack. Oregon State had nine tackles for loss in all, led by Gumbs’ two.
The Oregon State offense scored six times, but it wasn’t nearly enough for a defense that in 2018 was 128th of 129 FBS teams in rushing defense (281.8), total defense (536.8) and scoring (45.7).
The Cowboys scored on seven of their first eight drives, six ending with touchdowns.
After the Beavers closed within two scores early in the third quarter on Isaiah Hodgins’ second touchdown of the game, the defense had an opportunity to keep the momentum after forcing a third down at the Beavers 31.
But Sanders got out of the pocket for a 4-yard run to the outside, gaining just enough to move the sticks. Four plays later, Hubbard gashed the Beavers for a 53-yard touchdown run and a 45-23 Cowboys advantage, deflating the home team and its crowd.
Oregon State got no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
“We had some opportunities to get off the field and get some stops and we didn’t do it,” said Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith.
Oklahoma State was 10 of 13 on third-down conversions, including six of seven in the first half.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Gumbs said the Cowboys effectively used their quick passing game, including screen plays, to gouge the defense.
But he showed confidence that the potential to be better is there.
“I just felt like we didn’t execute tonight,” Gumbs said. “I feel like we’re not too far off from having a good game.”
The Cowboys have a talented trio of Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and Sanders, the Texas high school state player of the year in 2017.
They had at least three plays of 10 yards or more in each of their first three possessions. The visitors had consecutive gains of 23, 26 and 20 yards — on two passes and a run — on their third drive, which LD Brown capped with a 5-yard touchdown run to put them up for good.
Hubbard had 137 yards and a score on 17 carries in the first two quarters.
Spencer added 54 yards on the ground plus 10 completions on 13 pass attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns, both to Wallace.
A first team All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018, Wallace also had a catch early in the second quarter initially ruled a touchdown but called back after a review determined he was out of bounds before gaining possession. Oklahoma State got a short field goal to tie the game instead.
Wallace’s two scoring grabs came on his team's final two drives of the half.
With a short field after a punt, Oklahoma State had a 38-yard touchdown run negated by a holding penalty.
But it provided only a momentary hurdle. Sanders found Wallace from 36 yards out three plays later on a third down.
The Cowboys converted another third down to open the third quarter, with Hubbard running wide to the right side from 2 yards out for a touchdown.
Coach Smith said the opponent’s success was a combination of their execution and skill and his team at times not playing well.
“We’ve got to work to get it fixed because you’re not going to win a bunch of games giving up 350 yards rushing,” he said.
1 of 32
Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins catches a 29-yard touchdown pass for Oregon State's first score of the season.
Beaver fan Rob Schneider of Corvallis practices his throwing technique while warming up for the opener against Oklahoma State. Schneider, a season-ticket holder since 1994, thinks this year's squad can win six games.
Henry Delaney puts a hat on his 7-month-old son Hawk, held by his wife Heather. Hawk's twin Henry IV sits atop Delaney's shoulders. The family came up from Coos Bay to watch the Beavers' opener against Oklahoma State.
Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins catches a 29-yard touchdown pass for Oregon State's first score of the season.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith reacts after Oklahoma State goes ahead by 14 in the second quarter.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace scores his first of two second-quarter touchdowns in the first half on Friday.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State kicker Jordan Choukair hits a 30-yard field goal to give the Beavers their second lead of the game.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass in the second half against Oklahoma State.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State fans react after Tylan Wallace's touchdown catch for Oklahoma State puts the Cowboys up 24-10.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Beaver fan Rob Schneider of Corvallis practices his throwing technique while warming up for the opener against Oklahoma State. Schneider, a season-ticket holder since 1994, thinks this year's squad can win six games.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Henry Delaney puts a hat on his 7-month-old son Hawk, held by his wife Heather. Hawk's twin Henry IV sits atop Delaney's shoulders. The family came up from Coos Bay to watch the Beavers' opener against Oklahoma State.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Young OSU fans cheer on their Beavers during the first quarter of Oregon State's game against Oklahoma State on Friday.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Oklahoma State cheerleaders and fans celebrate Chuba Hubbard's 6-yard touchdown run.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Spencer Sanders throws a pass for Oklahoma State.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson rushes in between Oklahoma State's Kobly Harvell-Peel (31) and Brock Martin (40)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State fans cheer as the Beavers take the field.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Nahshon Wright chases down Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State lineman Elu Aydon reacts after making a defensive stop for the Beavers.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State cheerleader Ben Hutkoft of Milton Georgia adds a little color to the opening of the Beaver football season.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Nahshon Wright tackles Cowboys receiver Jordan McCray.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Champ Flemings catches a pass in front of Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State quarterback Jack Luton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma State.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State kick returner Jesiah Irish fakes a handoff on a kick off return.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders avoids Oregon State's Jaydon Grant.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Doug Taumoelau (42) and Jaydon Grant (3) tackle Oklahoma State quaterback Spencer Sanders.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard runs away from the Oregon State defense.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Jordan Whittley pursues Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Jake Colletto scores a touchdown against Oklahoma.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.