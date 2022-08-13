OSU football: Defense dominates first scrimmage

Through the first two weeks of fall camp, the Oregon State defense seemed to be a step ahead of the offense. That impression was confirmed on Saturday when the Beaver defense kept the offense out of the end zone throughout an approximately 90-minute scrimmage at Reser Stadium.

The defensive effort included a goal-line stand. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia had connected with tight end J.T. Byrne on a 30-yard pass to put the offense just outside the goal line. But the defense stopped runs on first and second downs and forced an incompletion on third down. A fourth-down rushing attempt by Isaiah Newell was stopped for no gain.

“They got us down to the 2-yard line and it was just that bend, don’t break mentality. They’re not in until they’re in. Just keep fighting. That’s what you saw there,” said redshirt junior linebacker John McCartan.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff set up the scrimmage to give a lot of players the opportunity to take part. The first round of the scrimmage began with the offense at its own 25-yard line. Quarterback Chance Nolan went out with the first unit and put together a short drive highlighted by a catch and run by Tyjon Lindsey for 21 yards. The drive ended with a 49-yard-field goal attempt, which both Everett Hayes and Atticus Sappington missed.

That was Hayes’ last miss of the day. He later connected on field goals from 41, 50, 35 and 24 yards.

Gebbia led the second drive of the day, which ended with the defense stuffing a rushing attempt on a fourth-and-1. Later in the scrimmage the offense once again faced a fourth-and-1. The coaches called on Deshaun Fenwick and the redshirt junior gained the first down.

Fenwick had a few carries and Trey Lowe saw a little bit of action, but it was a fairly light day for the team’s most experienced backs. Instead, the coaches gave opportunities to freshman Damien Martinez, redshirt junior Kanoa Shannon and Newell, a redshirt freshman. Jake Reichle, a true freshman from Lake Oswego, also saw some action.

“We’re rotating those backs,” Smith said. “Just give them some chances. We’ve still got a good amount of camp left to see how they go. Trey will be in that mix and Deshaun. Damien had some good carries and Newell’s coming on.”

Nolan, Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson took turns leading the offense and true freshmen Travis Throckmorton and Dom Montiel also had opportunities during the scrimmage. During the second round of the scrimmage the offense started at its own 40-yard line and for the final phase the offense got the ball at the opposing 25.

Throckmorton threw the first interception of the day when he was forced out of the pocket and tried to make a throw down the sideline. Sophomore defensive back Skyler Thomas made a leaping catch and came down in bounds to create the turnover.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Jack Kane later had an interception on a throw from Gulbranson.

But turnovers weren’t the offense’s primary issue. Several drives were stymied by penalties as the offense repeatedly put itself in third-and-long situations.

Smith said those struggles were not unexpected in a first scrimmage and after going back and reviewing the tape, the team will focus on cleaning up problems which were revealed in the scrimmage.

The team will have Sunday off and then return to practice on Monday. The second scrimmage of training camp will be held on Saturday. The team will open the season at home against Boise State on Sept. 3.

Notes: Redshirt junior receiver Jesiah Irish had three catches for good yardage. His best play may have been on a fourth-and-10 when he caught a pass from Gebbia and broke a tackle for a 17-yard gain. … Starting tight end Luke Musgrave saw limited duty in the scrimmage. Byrne and redshirt freshman Carter Neuman took advantage of their opportunities and had multiple receptions. … Throckmorton bounced back from his interception to lead a solid drive which resulted in a 35-yard field goal. The freshman’s best throw on the drive came on a 28-yard completion to redshirt freshman Jeremiah Noga.