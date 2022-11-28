OSU football: DC Bray gets contract extension

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray received a contract extension that takes him through the 2024 season, head coach Jonathan Smith announced Monday.

Bray, who played for Oregon State from 2002-05 and was a two-time all-Pac-12 selection, was an assistant coach for the Beavers from 2012-14 before returning in December 2017 as the linebackers coach. He was named the interim defensive coordinator on Nov. 7, 2021 and elevated to the full-time role on Dec. 21, 2021.

“Coach Bray has done a tremendous job since he took over as the defensive coordinator, and we needed to reward him for the hard work he has done to lead that group,” Smith said in a news release. “He has a passion and energy for Oregon State University, our football program and all of the players he has coached. We are thrilled he wants to remain in Corvallis to keep the momentum moving forward.”

“I am grateful that coach Smith and the Oregon State administration have made a commitment to our football program,” Bray said in the release. “I look forward to continue the hard work with our excellent coaching staff and student-athletes that we’ve done to improve defensively. I consider Corvallis my home and am excited to keep building this program the right way.”

Oregon State’s defense ranks second in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 342.3 yards per game this season. Since Bray took over as the team’s defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, the Beavers have allowed an average of 348.5 yards and 19.8 points per game.

The OSU defense has limited teams to an average of 114.0 yards per game on the ground in 2022, which ranks second in the league and 20th nationally. Opponents have been held to 100 yards or less five times, and individual rushers have topped 100 yards just twice over the last eight games of the season.

Oregon State’s pass defense has been just as stingy. The Beavers’ secondary has defended 68 passes this season, which is first in the Pac-12 and tied for ninth nationally. That includes 12 interceptions and 56 pass breakups. OSU is allowing an average of 228.3 yards per game through the air, which is third in the Pac-12.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers’ defense has been especially tough as of late. Oregon State has allowed just seven first-quarter points in the last six games, and just 34 in the second quarter over that stretch. Overall, opponents have averaged 15.7 points over the last six games, the eighth-fewest in the nation.

In conference games, Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in total defense (337.22), scoring defense (20.0) and pass defense efficiency (115.37), and is second in rushing defense (104.67).

Oregon State had one of the biggest goal line stands in program history in this season’s 38-34 win over Oregon. The Ducks had first-and-goal at OSU’s 5-yard line in the final minutes but stopped three runs plays and forced an incompletion to secure the win.

The Beavers, for the first time in school history, have had three different players selected as the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week. Kitan Oladapo earned the recognition twice this season.

Bray was nominated for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.