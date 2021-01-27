OSU football: David Morris medically retires from college football

David Morris burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2017 and appeared to be one of the bright upcoming stars in the Pac-12.

But the Oregon State safety’s career has come to a premature end. Morris has medically retired from college football, school officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Morris, a redshirt junior, played 24 games for the Beavers and made 14 starts during parts of four seasons and earned received all-Pac-12 honorable mention honors as a true freshman.

But injuries left him sidelined during portions of each of the last three seasons. He played just a few snaps during Oregon State’s season-opener against Washington State last fall, and then missed the rest of the season due to injury.

Morris broke both of his feet early in 2018 and took a redshirt year after he missed almost the entire season. He struggled to return to form even after both of those injuries healed, and still played through lingering issues in 2019.