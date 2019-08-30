The Big 12 Conference is known for its offense and Oklahoma State showed why through the first three quarters on Friday night.
The Cowboys took a 45-23 lead over Oregon State after 45 minutes and appeared to be in control.
The Beavers took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards with Jake Luton connecting with a wide-open Isaiah Hodgins from 29 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 13:06 left in the period.
Oklahoma State countered with a 70-yard drive of its own with Chuba Hubbard capping off the nine-play drive with a 6-yard run to tie it at 7-all with 9:13 left.
Oregon State converted two third downs on its next drive but the 14-play drive stalled at the 12 and Jordan Choukair drilled a 30-yard field goal with 3:42 left to make it a 10-7 lead. The Beavers used 5:31 off the clock.
The Cowboys drove it to the Beavers 22 as the quarter came to a close.
Luton was 6 for 10 for 61 yards and a score and Jermar Jefferson rushed four times for 37 yards as the Beavers had 133 total yards to 115 for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys appeared to take the lead on a 6-yard pass from Spencer Sanders to Tylan Wallace early in the second. The officials went to the replay and overturned the call and Oklahoma State settled for a 23-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola to tie it at 10-all with 13:33 to play in the half.
Oklahoma State went 71 yard in 14 plays and chewed up 5:03 off the clock.
After the Cowboys forced a three-and-out, they went 86 yards for a touchdown that put them up 17-10 with 9:41 left. Oklahoma State had consecutive plays of 23, 26 and 20 yards before LD Brown capped the seven-play drive with a 5-yard run.
A second straight three-and out deep in Oregon State territory gave the Cowboys a short field and they needed just five plays to traverse 51 yards with Sanders connecting with Wallace for a 36-yard scoring play and a 24-10 lead with 6:45 left.
Another quick stop by the Cowboys defense and Oklahoma State was once again on offense.
And for the second possession in a row, Sanders connected with Wallace for a touchdown. This one a 21-yarder that was reviewed and confirmed, that put the Cowboys up 31-10 with 2:02 left in the half.
The Beavers tried to keep the game somewhat in reach as they marched to the 1 with seven seconds left. Luton hit Tyjon Lindsey for the score, his first as a Beaver, to make it 31-16. The two-point try was incomplete.
Oklahoma State piled up 338 total yards of offense in the first half, with 189 on the ground. Hubbard had 132 yards on 17 rushing attempts while Sanders connected on 10 of 13 passes for 149 yards and the two scores to Wallace, who had three catches for 80 yards.
The Beavers managed 229 total yards. Hodgins had six receptions for 99 yards and one score and Jefferson finished with 49 rushing yards on eight carries. Luton was 14 for 26 for 136 yards.
The Cowboys took the opening possession of the third quarter and went 75 yards with Hubbard capping the drive that was just 2:40 with a 2-yard run and a 38-16 lead.
Luton connected with Hodgins three times on the ensuing drive, the final one from 10 yards out for a score to make it 38-23 with 9:50 left in the third.
But again any momentum was squashed as Hubbard burst up the middle and took it 53 yards to the house for a 45-23 lead with 7:54 left in the third. That run put Hubbard over the 200-yard mark (213).