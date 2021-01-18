OSU football: Continuity can help Beavers’ offense improve in 2021

There is no simple way to replace Jermar Jefferson.

Oregon State's star running back was one of the most dynamic offensive players in the Pac-12 in 2020, and finding a way to replicate his big-play ability will be priority No. 1 for the Beavers next season.

But outside of pinpointing a new primary ball carrier, the to-do list for Jonathan Smith and his offensive staff might not be all that long this offseason as they search for ways to improve. That’s because the Beavers’ offense is going to be stacked with veteran returners.

Oregon State will bring back its entire starting offensive line, five of its top six wide receivers and its two best tight ends. They will also have two quarterbacks — Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan — who played significant minutes last season battling it out for the starting spot.

While finding a replacement for Jefferson will be a major concern, there is reason for the Beavers to be optimistic about the options they have at running back, as well as every other position on the offensive side of the ball.