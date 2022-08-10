OSU football: Competition is making the quarterbacks better

This is the third fall camp for Chance Nolan at Oregon State, but his first as the returning starter.

That inevitably means the spotlight is always shining on the redshirt junior from Menifee, California, and every throw he makes is dissected. Coach Jonathan Smith has said this is a competition for the starting spot between Nolan, redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia and redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson.

“This is the deepest that we’ve ever been around here," Nolan said. "I think we’ve got a bunch of guys that can run this offense very well. The competition’s been great. Ben and Tristan are making great throws. The young guys Dom (Montiel) and Travis (Throckmorton) are stepping up good. So it’s been really good and our group has always been super, super tight and together.”

While they are competing on the field, in the meeting rooms they work together, sharing information. Nolan said Gebbia has always been extremely generous sharing his knowledge of the game and this fall the three returning quarterbacks are all helping the two freshmen.

“Our room is very knowledgeable,” Nolan said. “There’s a lot of coaching going on by the players.”

Oregon State struggled at times throwing the ball down the field last season. Nolan said improving the consistency and accuracy of those throws was one of his primary goals in the offseason and he believes that has improved so far this fall.

“All of that’s on me. I’ve got to be more accurate getting the ball to my guys,” Nolan said.

He spent a lot of time working with the receivers this summer and he believes that work is paying off.

“We had a really great summer this year. I think we’re really dialed in to our landmarks, where we need to be on the field,” Nolan said. “I think they really bought into that. You can kind of see it, the timing is really starting to get set in stone, we’re hitting the right spots where we want to be out on the field.”

One of those receivers is redshirt senior Tyjon Lindsey, who is feeling the urgency of this being his final season. He said that realization drove him during his offseason workouts.

“I have to go get it now. I can’t wait any more,” Lindsey said. “Now, it’s time. I have no more time, this is my last year.”

Lindsey said the whole team is watching the competition that is taking place at quarterback. He likes the way the returners are handling that challenge and believes it is inspiring for the whole team.

“In that room, it’s very competitive. You see each and every one of those guys working hard … seeing each other as brothers, but also on the field competing together. Going against each other, getting each other better. I’m seeing quarterbacks making good plays, the other three, four, five quarterbacks coming up, giving them high-fives and giving them credit,” Lindsey said. “That’s what you need in the room. You’re brothers in that room, you’re brothers here … but when you’re on that field you have to compete. You have to compete. That’s the only way the person behind you or next to you is going to get better.”

Notes: The team worked on short-yardage situations on Wednesday. This was the second day in full pads and the first day with some live tackling. … Freshman running back Damien Martinez showed his quickness when he broke free for a long gain during team drills. … There were two interceptions on Wednesday. Linebacker John McCartan picked off a pass over the middle during a full-unit drill. Defensive back Sam Mason Jr. intercepted a pass which was tipped by tight end Carter Neuman.