OSU football: Colletto wins Paul Hornung Award

Oregon State football fans have long believed it to be true, but now it is official: Jack Colletto is the most versatile player in college football.

Colletto received this recognition on Wednesday when it was announced he had won the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

The award is named for the former Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers star and is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission. Four players from the Pac-12 Conference have received the honor, most recently Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey in 2015.

"This is just an amazing feeling, not just for me but for the program," Colletto said. "To put in all this work and be recognized for what I've been able to do, it's truly something special. Of course, I couldn't have done it without the support from a lot of people, especially those around the program and my immediate family. I appreciate all the help and support."

According to the selection criteria, the award is to recognize a player:

Playing multiple positions on offense and/or multiple positions on defense.

Playing a significant role on special teams.

Performing as a two-way player who starts either on offense or defense and is used on the other side of the ball in some capacity.

Making a significant impact during big games and elevating the team's performance through leadership displayed by excelling in multiple roles.

Colletto plays important roles on Oregon State’s offense, defense and special teams. This season he has recorded 23 tackles with one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He has also rushed for 86 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries, completed two passes for 53 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards.

“I'd like to congratulate Jack on a well-deserved honor," said Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith. "He came to Oregon State as a quarterback and made the transition to linebacker and special teams while still being a big part of our offense. That versatility on offense, defense and special teams has been a big part of our success this season. I'm proud he has worn the Orange and Black since 2018 as he has been a great representative for this program and Beaver Nation."

Smith was recognized as the Pac-12 co-coach of the year after leading the Beavers to a 9-3 record and a berth in the Las Vegas Bowl. Smith split the award with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. The last OSU coach to receive this honor was Mike Riley in 2008.

Pac-12 awards

Colletto has also been named an all-Pac-12 first-team selection as an all-purpose player. He is one of five Oregon State players to be named first-team all-conference, which is the most selections for the Beavers since the 2009 squad had seven players named to the first team. Colletto is joined by:

Anthony Gould (return specialist.) Gould is one of just four players this season with two punt returns for a touchdown and is the only player in the Pac-12 to return a punt for a TD. In total, he returned 14 punts for 256 yards (18.3 yards per return).

Damien Martinez (running back). Martinez, who was also named the offensive freshman of the year, averaged over 6 yards per carry as he gained 970 yards on 158 attempts with seven touchdowns. Martinez goes into the Las Vegas Bowl having rushed for at least 100 yards in six consecutive games.

Omar Speights (linebacker). Speights has a team-high 77 tackles and is second with six tackles for loss. He also had one pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.

Rejzohn Wright (defensive back). Wright is seventh on the Beavers with 38 tackles. He also had two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery and half a tackle for loss.

For all five of these players, this is their first time being named all-Pac-12 first team. Colletto was named to the second team last season and Speights and Wright were honorable mention.

Four Oregon State players were named to the second team: return specialist Silas Bolden; offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Joshua Gray; and defensive back Jaydon Grant.

Oregon State had 10 players receive honorable mention: defensive backs Alex Austin, Ryan Cooper Jr. and Kitan Oladapo; linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris; defensive linemen Sione Lolohea and James Rawls; offensive linemen Brandon Kipper and Jake Levengood; receiver Tre’shaun Harrison; and punter Luke Loecher.