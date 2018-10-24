Each week, Jack Colletto tries to prepare as if he is the starting quarterback for the Oregon State football team.
Colletto, a junior college transfer who arrived on campus for spring drills, was in a three-man battle for the starting job when fall camp began.
When the season started, he was listed as the third string behind Jake Luton and Conor Blount.
But with injuries to both quarterbacks this season, Colletto has played in four games, including the second halves against Ohio State and California.
He might just get his first career start on Saturday when the Beavers head to Colorado for a noon kickoff in the Pac-12 battle in Boulder.
Oregon State (1-7, 0-4) has not won a road game since beating the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) in 2014.
“Any game there’s a chance for me to get in so I just have to come in and always try to be ready, study the tape and know my opponent,” Colletto said on Tuesday. “That’s been my mindset going into every game.”
Blount suffered a concussion late in the first half last week and Luton is still recovering from a high ankle sprain that has kept him out the last four games.
With Blount being in concussion protocol, Luton, Colletto and Aidan Willard will all get reps this week.
Luton, who missed eight games last season with a thoracic spine fracture, said he is steadily progressing but that the injury bug has definitely been frustrating.
“So every game that I’m not playing is one less game I get to play,” he said. “It’s frustrating but I’m just trying to get back on the field.”
Colletto has completed 17 of 32 passes for 166 yards and one interception this season. He was 11-of-20 passing for 104 yards last week against Cal.
“I felt pretty good,” he said of the Cal game. “I felt comfortable. It wasn’t perfect by any means and that’s why you watch the film, go through it and the biggest thing is to learn and improve off of it.”
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and coach Jonathan Smith both said it was an up-and-down performance for Colletto.
“Jack did some really good things and then he made some errors that you see from a guy that just hasn’t played a lot of football,” Lindgren said. “I think it was a really good learning experience for him.
“I felt like when he got in there he gave us a little energy. He does some things with his feet running the football, made some plays that way. He’s a tough, physical player which gave the guys a little bit of juice.”
Lindgren said Colletto’s accuracy and decisions in the passing game are areas he needs to continue to improve.
Smith echoed those points.
“I think the guy plays hard and sometimes it’s hard to recognize that out of the quarterback position because it’s not really a physical position,” he said. “The effort he played with within the pocket, he tucked the ball and ran sometimes. I think he might have missed just a couple in regards to coverage recognition maybe going to a different spot but not many.
“So I like the effort he plays with and I think the kid will continue to improve the more he gets out there. He does give us a little bit of element in the quarterback run game as well which we would use if he is out there.”
That effort was apparent when Colletto wasn’t afraid to engage the defenders.
“He always kind of has that mentality,” Luton said. “You saw him out there lowering his shoulder on DBs and stuff. That’s kind of just Jack Colletto. We weren’t surprised at all and so I think he’s doing a great job and he’s going to keep improving over the next few years for sure.”
With all the injuries at the position, the coaches would probably like to see Colletto tone that down just a little whenever possible.
“I think if I’m able to ... not take the unnecessary hits I don’t need to, I think that will help me in the long run,” Colletto said.
Not knowing early in the week who will start does mean the staff has to prepare for either to see action. And when the skill sets are different — Colletto runs better than Luton, who is the more polished passer — that means a little extra preparation.
“It makes it difficult and I think you’ve got to have some plays early in the week that can fit both guys and then hopefully we have more information as we get closer to game day that will help us narrow it down,” Lindgren said.