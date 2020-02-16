OSU football: Coaching stability, growth on field keys to Beavers' success

As he gets set to enter his third spring camp as Oregon State’s football coach, Jonathan Smith has to be feeling pretty good.
The Beavers were oh so close to becoming bowl eligible last season, finishing 5-7 with three of the losses by a combined seven points.
That was after a 2-12 campaign in his first year at his alma mater.
The results on the scoreboard are part of the progression that Smith wanted to see, as well as the growth and development of his players and coaching staff.
Due to that progress, Smith was rewarded early this year with a contract extension through the 2025 season, one that will see him make $2.4 million this year with a $100,000 increase each season.
Smith was grateful for the extension, raise and most importantly the confidence athletic director Scott Barnes and the administration had in the direction the program is heading.
“And it's not even just to me but the whole coaching staff feeling like they liked the approach we've taken and the job we're doing, not that we're a finished product, we’re not,” Smith said recently. “But implementing some things that they're confident in the progression and feeling like you've got some time to continue to do it.”
Smith credits in large part the consistency of his staff for helping the Beavers make the sizable leaps they have over his first two years.
He was also happy to see the assistant coaches all get raises. That was a major step in helping return the entire staff this season.
Nine of the 10 assistant coaches were original hires by Smith, with the one exception being defensive backs coach Blue Adams, who came on last season when Greg Burns left for USC.
Smith said that continuity has allowed for the staff to build off each season instead of having ti spend time getting new coaches up to speed on the way the Beavers do things and the schemes they run.
It has also allowed for the players to hear the same voices as they learn and master the techniques and schemes being taught. It allows for the players to build relationships on and off the field with the coaches and for the coaches to learn the best way to teach and motivate the players.
“Recruiting, consistent message, getting consistent areas, building relationships with high school coaches and all that the same guy doing it, I mean there's some real value,” Smith said. “And so we've been fortunate to go back to back like this with only one departure.”
Having been a coordinator who was interested in becoming a head coach one day, Smith wants to encourage them to explore their options.
“I'm into these guys improving and if they can improve their livelihood or professionally, I'm not against them going to do that and I'm going to help them do it,” Smith said. “But the way it's played out all the opportunities for different reasons the best one they had was here and we're glad they're still here.”
One of the selling points may have been pay raises for all of the coaches this season and next as the administration has increased the salary pool.
According to a story in the Oregonian, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, whose name was mentioned as a possible candidate for other jobs, received the largest payday, going from $500,000 to $700,000 the next two seasons.
With that plan in the works, it helped Smith sell Oregon State even more to the assistants.
“So we were proactive and I think that did help because come December, January when they started getting hit up, hopefully that that was a part of the reason why they wanted to stay,” Smith said.
With the staff in place, Smith can turn his attention to spring practices, which will once again be split up between March and April and culminate with the Spring Game at noon on April 18.
The Beavers will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (With the exception of April 1 instead of March 31) for five weeks, going the first two weeks of March, then taking two weeks off for finals and spring break before returning for the final three weeks.
“That’s good for the body, it's good for the teaching and you spend more time on it,” Smith explained. “… We just get more time with them and that's why I've done it. Again we take notes after really every section of the calendar and a bunch of our coaches really liked that schedule from last year and so that's what we're doing again.”
The Beavers certainly have some key holes to fill, especially on offense, but expectations continue to rise inside the program. Smith wants the players to have those aspirations but to understand that there is a lot of work that needs to take place to make sure those expectations are met.
“It is a fine balance because you want these guys to feel confident that they've progressed and they've improved, but also reminding them that then, OK, well you're still starting from scratch and each year is new,” Smith said. “... I do feel like there's momentum. I think there's a confidence with our group that they know they can compete at the highest level, and they know how hard you’ve got to work to do that. And we're going to need a bunch of guys to step up in new roles, just like college football is, everybody loses some guys and needs guys to step up and we're no different.”
The process has become a little less tedious going into Year 3, making everything associated with it a little more enjoyable.
“It's just more fun because so much has been established and it's not just on the field progress. From the classroom into the type of guys they're working to become, you just know them better being here longer,” Smith said. “So it's a fun challenge because again we have progressed but still we need to take the next step and that excitement of taking on that challenge and finding a way to get that done makes each day kind of enjoyable.”