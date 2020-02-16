OSU football: Coaching stability, growth on field keys to Beavers' success

The Beavers certainly have some key holes to fill, especially on offense, but expectations continue to rise inside the program. Smith wants the players to have those aspirations but to understand that there is a lot of work that needs to take place to make sure those expectations are met.

“It is a fine balance because you want these guys to feel confident that they've progressed and they've improved, but also reminding them that then, OK, well you're still starting from scratch and each year is new,” Smith said. “... I do feel like there's momentum. I think there's a confidence with our group that they know they can compete at the highest level, and they know how hard you’ve got to work to do that. And we're going to need a bunch of guys to step up in new roles, just like college football is, everybody loses some guys and needs guys to step up and we're no different.”

The process has become a little less tedious going into Year 3, making everything associated with it a little more enjoyable.

“It's just more fun because so much has been established and it's not just on the field progress. From the classroom into the type of guys they're working to become, you just know them better being here longer,” Smith said. “So it's a fun challenge because again we have progressed but still we need to take the next step and that excitement of taking on that challenge and finding a way to get that done makes each day kind of enjoyable.”

