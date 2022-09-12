OSU football: Coaches faced tough decisions in last-second win at Fresno State

The final minutes of Oregon State’s 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday highlighted the importance of time management in a close game.

Taking the clock into account influenced Oregon State’s decision-making on Fresno State’s final drive. And even though that drive ended in a touchdown for the Bulldogs, OSU head coach Jonathan Smith believes defensive coordinator Trent Bray made the right decisions with the game on the line.

The Beavers held a 29-26 lead with 90 seconds left to play. Fresno State had possession near midfield and Bray called for a blitz. Oregon State rushed six defenders with man coverage on the receivers and safety Jaydon Grant playing deep. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener had just enough time to complete a 45-yard pass to give the Bulldogs first and goal, and two plays later they scored a go-ahead touchdown.

Smith said the primary goal of the blitz was to create a sack and push Fresno State further out of field-goal range. But if the call didn’t work it also served to speed up the Bulldogs’ offensive possession and give Oregon State's offense more time at the end of the game. Smith said that playing a more conservative defense would have likely led to Fresno State running all the time off the clock on its final drive.

“Did I love that they scored, no. But I loved the call by Trent, understanding where the game was at and forcing the issue at that point to save us the time,” Smith said.

Fresno State scored with just over a minute left on the clock. But Oregon State still had two timeouts and quarterback Chance Nolan led the team down the field for the game-winning drive.

The Oregon State coaches faced a difficult choice on the final play of the game. After a defensive penalty, the Beavers had the ball at the 2-yard line with 3 seconds remaining. Smith initially opted to attempt a game-tying field goal but after Fresno State called timeout he had time to reconsider.

“Look, you can kick this field goal, the best thing you can do is tie the game. You still have a chance to lose it,” Smith said.

Smith decided to go for the touchdown instead and called the same play on which Jack Colletto had scored earlier in the game. At that point Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford called another timeout and Colletto and Smith had a final conversation.

“Jack comes and (says) ‘I’d rather do this. I’d rather have this call, I think this is better.’ Look him in the eye and like ‘OK. Let’s do that,’” Smith said. “Obviously, he scores.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

With this win, Oregon State is 2-0 for the first time since the 2014 season. The Beavers will have the chance to improve their record to 3-0 on Saturday when they host Montana State at Providence Park in Portland.

Oregon State will be without two of its top offensive weapons on Saturday. Running back Trey Lowe aggravated an existing injury during practice last week, did not play against Fresno State and will not play on Saturday.

Tight end Luke Musgrave was injured on a play on the Beavers’ final drive and will be forced to sit out this week.

“Hopeful to get him back in a few weeks, but not this week,” Smith said.

Musgrave is off to a good start this season and had five receptions for 80 yards in the win at Fresno State.

There is good news on the defensive side, however. Defensive lineman Sione Lolohea played this week after missing the opener. Smith said Lolohea was eased back into the lineup against Fresno State and will be available for more duty against Montana State.

In addition, linebacker Cory Stover was injured in the Boise State game. He was cleared to play Saturday but was held out and is expected to play on Saturday.