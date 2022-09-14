OSU football: Coach Adams stresses the importance of turnovers

The Oregon State defense created five turnovers in a season-opening win over Boise State, but didn’t force any turnovers in Saturday’s win over Fresno State.

So it was no surprise that the Beavers spent a lot more time backed up against the goal line on defense against the Bulldogs than they did against the Broncos.

Without any drive-ending takeaways, Oregon State had to repeatedly dig in and attempt to limit Fresno State to field-goal attempts. The defense succeeded at this task well enough to get the win, but it’s a tough challenge.

Oregon State secondary coach Blue Adams has always stressed the importance of turnovers and this week’s game reinforces that.

“That last game kind of really showed what turnovers do for us," he said. "You had one game where you were really good from a turnover standpoint, the next game we didn’t do as well. So I think that’s a coaching point in terms of what we can do with turnovers, how turnovers affect the game.”

The coach was asked if the difference in turnovers was mostly due to Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener doing a good job of taking care of the ball and making accurate throws. Adams said there were still opportunities for defenders to make a big play.

“Anytime the quarterback hands the ball off to a running back or he’s putting the ball in the air, the opportunity is always there. Unless they keep kneeling down, there’s going to be opportunities for turnovers,” Adams said.

Overall, Adams is pleased with the performance of the defense through two weeks. There is always room for improvement, however, and he would like to see better communication between the defenders and better tackling.

“You can always take the next step in tackling because of how fast the game is played,” Adams said.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Akili Arnold said there are areas where they need to improve, but the team came away with the win.

“We’re 2-0. There’s nothing else I could really ask for other than that," Arnold said. "I know that last week wasn’t the game we really wanted even though we came out winning. I know that we kind of took a step back, I would say, from Boise (State) but we’re all go now. Foot on the gas and it’s straight ahead from there."

Redshirt senior defensive back Jaydon Grant was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week for his performance against Boise State and the Beavers held on to the award this week. Redshirt junior defensive back Kitan Oladapo was recognized as the defensive player of the week after making a career-high 15 tackles, including a sack, in the win over Fresno State.

The last time Oregon State claimed this award in consecutive weeks was in 2008, when Stephen Paea and Greg Laybourn were honored.

Arnold said both Grant and Oladapo inspire other players with their hard work and the way they have developed since arriving at Oregon State.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Arnold said. “Both of them were walk-ons before. Seeing them just grind through and keep working, earn a scholarship and then win Pac-12 player of the week twice, that’s amazing.”

These are individual awards, but Adams believes they are really a group honor that is shared by the entire defense.

“That’s just one guy. I think without the rest of us doing our job … it would be hard to find that one guy. So it’s that honor but I think all of us kind of get a little piece of that deal, as well,” Adams said.