Before fall camp began, Jordan Choukair decided once and for all he was going to delete Twitter.
There wasn't a single isolated incident that caused the decision. Rather, the Oregon State kicker started to ask himself, "Why deal with all this?"
It's easy for others to tell him to just tune out the criticism and constant negative feedback from anonymous strangers. It's much more difficult to ignore the barrage of notifications that show up on his phone screen after a bad performance.
“Just outside noise, it's not necessary,” Choukair said Thursday. “I always say, ‘Twitter gives the voiceless a voice.’ … I like Twitter because you get all the funny stuff. But it's just mostly negative. Maybe I'll try it again once football is over, but right now I'm not in too much of a hurry.”
He originally made the decision to help fine tune his focus in preparation for his final collegiate season, but has found that cutting out the social media app has improved his overall quality of life.
“It’s refreshing, it’s very refreshing,” Choukair said. “I haven’t had Twitter for something like three weeks. It’s kind of boring — I don’t know what I’m supposed to do on my phone anymore. Now I’m starting to play games or something. But I’m on my phone less too, which is huge. My mom probably loves that.”
Choukair hopes it will help him lock in for his senior year as he aims to put a shaky 2018 season behind him. With a more competitive group at the kicking position than the Beavers had at this time last year, Choukair said he feels as good as ever as he battles to maintain his spot as Oregon State’s starting placekicker.
The son of NFL kicker John Choukair, Jordan Choukair made waves in August of 2015 when he received and accepted a late scholarship offer from the Beavers. Rated as a 5-star recruit by some recruiting databases, he redshirted the 2015 season and became Oregon State’s primary placekicker near the end of 2016.
Last season, he went 12 for 20 on field goal attempts for the season but missed a game-winning try at the buzzer that left the Beavers with a heartbreaking 37-35 loss at Nevada.
“Obviously, you’ve got to keep pushing,” Choukair said. “If you don’t, it's gonna keep following you. It’s not something you just forget about — you know it’s there. I don't think about it. When I come out here, I’m not thinking about it. I’m thinking I want to go 1 for 1 with every kick. Whatever has happened in the past is in the past. I don’t know what’s coming up, but every kick I take, my mentality is going 1 for 1. That’s it.”
This season, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith brought in freshman walk-ons Everett Hayes and Jeffery Nelson, partially to help push Choukair. Earlier this month, the Beavers also added sophomore Jake Scarton, a walk-on transfer from the University of Pittsburgh who will be eligible to play immediately.
While Choukair is still the likely starter, he said that added competition has been a welcomed development.
“With Jake and Everett and Jeff, we’ve got some great guys this year in camp,” Choukair said. “Obviously competition is gonna make everybody better. It pushes me and I think I'm pushing them. So I think we're all getting better. I think the competition is obviously something that I needed and obviously I got it with this group of guys. Not saying I haven't in the past. But as you can tell with different stuff we've been doing out here — that aspect. The competition is gonna push us to all be better.”