OSU football: Bye week was a plus in preparing for the Huskies, reflection on season

Oregon State football’s bye week provided time for reflection on what has gone right and what hasn’t been as productive as it should through the 24th-ranked Beavers’ first eight games.

It was also a chance to begin some early preparations for Friday’s game at Washington in Seattle.

OSU’s coaches took the time to watch film of each contest so far in the 6-2 overall start (3-2 in Pac-12 play).

The Beavers’ defense has been a positive under coordinator Trent Bray, the former Oregon State linebacker now in the first full season in his current position.

OSU is third in the conference against the run and pass, second in total defense and third in scoring defense.

What Bray said he likes to this point is the defense’s continued improvement.

“Got to continue to improve affecting the passer, getting more positive production,” said Bray, whose defense is ninth in the Pac-12 at 1.5 sacks a game, led by safety Kitan Oladapo’s 2.5. “We’ve gotten hits on the quarterback, which are great. We’d like to finish those into sacks then create turnovers off those. But getting better every week has been good to see.”

Oregon State leads the conference in pass defense efficiency (130.45) and allowed 230.6 yards a game. The Beavers are tied for second with 10 interceptions, led by three apiece from safety Jaydon Grant and nickel Ryan Cooper Jr.

OSU is tied for sixth with four fumble recoveries and is fourth in opponent third-down conversion at 37.1.

Next up is Washington (6-2, 3-2), second in the Pac-12 with 22 passing touchdowns. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with 366.8 passing yards a game.

“It feels good to look up at the scoreboard and see that the run game hasn’t been a factor. We’ve been able to stop the run, so just continuing to do that is our goal up front especially,” defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins said.

As for the pass rush, Hodgins added: “Definitely try to turn that up some more, be around the quarterback more often. That’s always a goal.”

On offense, coordinator Brian Lindgren says his team needs to be better at limiting red zone turnovers. He points to mistakes in that area that contributed to consecutive losses to USC and Utah.

That was one area that was talked about and evaluated during the bye week.

As far as areas to clean up and improve, Lindgren says it’s the passing game. An ability to connect on explosive plays down the field will help keep opposing defenses from loading up against the run.

The Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in rushing offense, 11th passing and seventh in total offense and sixth in scoring.

“The defense has been playing really well and we’ve kind of leaned on the run the past couple weeks,” Lindgren said. “But down the stretch we play some really good teams in November. We’re going to have to throw the ball.”

After Washington, Oregon State hosts California (fourth in the conference against the rush, 12th versus the pass), goes to Arizona State (eighth, seventh) and finishes the regular season at home against Oregon (first, 11th).

A big part of the Beavers’ offensive success has been the production from true freshman running back Damien Martinez.

The newcomer has seen his role increase as the season has progressed. Martinez has rushed for 517 yards on 79 carries (a 6.5-per-attempt average) and five touchdowns.

He’s covered 289 yards with three scores on 38 tries (7.6) in the last two games, including 178 yards and three touchdowns on 22 attempts (8.1) in the Beavers’ last game, at home against Colorado.

Lindgren said Martinez has found a rhythm and gained confidence in the run scheme.

“For him, or any back, to get him a good number of carries where he can kind of get into the rhythm of the game and get in the flow,” the coach said. “I think he’s seeing the wide zone, which is a big part of what we do. I think he’s seeing that really well. I just think the more game reps he’s getting he’s more comfortable with what we do, and he’s going to continue to grow and be a great player.”

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, who has started the past three games, said the additional repetitions with the first-team offense that he’s received in practices and even walk-throughs have been a plus in his progression.

For him, the bye week was mostly about recovery. He participated in only light workouts to keep his arm and body fresh.

But Gulbranson also took time to get a head start on looking at Washington. He said that extra time in preparing for the next opponent was “huge.”

“Our coaches, they dialed up a great game plan for us this week,” said Gulbranson, Friday’s likely starter as season starter Chance Nolan continues his return from a neck injury. “I think as players it’s a real opportunity to use when you’ve got an extra week of preparation, clip after clip, rep after rep. Getting more comfortable with how they’re going to play us on defense.”