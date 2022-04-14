OSU football: Bray happy with defensive progress this spring

Oregon State football’s spring practices are coming to a close and defensive coordinator Trent Bray likes the progress that he’s seen on his players’ side of the ball.

The Beavers have one more practice Friday before concluding the 15 spring workouts with the spring game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.

“We’ve seen some guys we’re going to have to count on step up and have good springs. Then just overall energy and the way they’ve played all spring, I’ve been very impressed with,” Bray said. “I feel good about where we’re at with the guys. Now we’ve got to keep building depth. That’s the area we’ve got to continue to develop. As far as that first group and a couple others that fill in that back-up role, I feel really good about. We’ve just go to get more of them.”

Bray, entering his first full season at defensive coordinator, jumped into spring practices looking for a more aggressive approach from his players. So far, so good.

“It’s more about how we play than what we do, and if we play on a certain edge we’ll be better just because we’ll have more guys around the football when the ball has thrown or ran,” Bray said.

Building a pass rush has been a focus in recent years as Oregon State has struggled in that area.

But watching practice this spring, Bray said OSU’s quarterbacks haven’t had much time to work in the pocket and find receivers.

“We’ve gotten real good with a four-man rush disruption,” the coach said. “A guy like (outside linebacker) Cory Stover has really come on and been a problem for the offense, which is great to see.”

The addition of outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. to the playing field this fall could be a big plus for the Beavers.

Chatfield played three seasons at Florida before transferring to Oregon State and sitting out last fall. He said he chose OSU because he enjoyed his time spent with former defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and felt it was a “great environment.”

He saw an opportunity to play, with the Beavers needing help in the pass rush, but also something more.

“I was thinking, I saw that this team has something going on great,” Chatfield said. “So I felt like this is the going to be the place I was going to compete and get better at.”

He spent last season on the OSU scout team. He says he always brings energy and tries to distribute that to his teammates, as well as being a solid defender against the run.

“I feel like it’s a great fit,” Chatfield said. “Every practice we’re going to be consistent with certain things. I feel like, when I come in I’m bringing it every single day and I feel like it brings the group together.”

Bray said he’s impressed with how Chatfield plays because of what he brings.

“He plays fast, he’s mean, he’s physical, and he’s had good production in the backfield,” Bray said. “Now it’s just, like any new player, continuing to be more disciplined with his assignments within the defensive scheme.”

Bray also likes Chatfield’s infectious swagger, spark and toughness.

Bray said he likes the progress made in developing depth along the defensive line despite losing Thomas Sio to an injury last week. Bray says Sio “was having a great spring.”

On the mend

Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins continues on his road back to playing after his left foot injury doing 2021 fall camp.

Hodgins, entering his fifth year in the program, said Thursday that his most recent medical appointment was the first good one he’s had since he was injured last August. The goal is to be ready for fall camp after a few months of preparation.

“Lord willing, that’s what we’re looking for, but you never know,” he said.

The broken bone never healed and fused correctly, a combination of trying to do too much too soon and not listening to doctor’s orders and giving the foot more time, Hodgins said.

He said being on the sidelines for game days last fall was tough. But he’s done his best to contribute however he can, sharing his experience and pass rush moves with teammates. Stepping back and seeing the field from a different view, Hodgins said it’s helped him learn more and will be a plus when he is able to return.

He’s leaned on those around him to clear the mental and physical hurdles as he works to get back.

“I can’t play football, but there’s people around the world who aren’t eating. First-world problems, I guess. It’s kind of your perspective on things,” Hodgins said. “If it wasn’t for my family, my church family, my wife (Taylor) … the Lord giving me encouragement through all them, this time would be a lot harder.”

He says OSU’s defense with Bray at the helm is “completely different.”

“There’s a lot of the same calls and plays, but it’s just a different philosophy of rather than trying to build the fence or trying to get vertical, get up field and go and play fast and make plays,” he said. For me that’s the kind of defense I fit more into. I had some success in the other defense, too, but this one for sure fits more toward what I’m used to.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

