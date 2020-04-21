OSU football: Brandel, Beavers ready for NFL draft

Blake Brandel has put in the work to take his best shot at the NFL.
Brandel was a second-team all-Pac-12 offensive tackle after his senior season with Oregon State last fall and Pro Football Focus (PFF.com) graded him as the top pass-blocking tackle in the nation. Yet Brandel was not invited to the NFL combine.
He took it in stride.
“My whole thing is like, just put my head down and work,” Brandel said. “The season went well. But I wasn’t concerned, all I knew was whatever happens, happens. I’m going to work my tail off and try to improve regardless of what I get invited to or anything like that.”
He’s not one to bask in the spotlight and soak in accolades. Brandel credits his work with OSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik for making such big strides as a senior.
“It’s nice to get praise, but at the end of the day the film is what matters regardless of what you’re grading out on whatever website,” Brandel said. “It’s just a ton of hard work over the offseason. I didn’t have the best junior year, so I got with Coach and worked on a ton of stuff. I think having another year with him under my belt was huge.”
Although Brandel did not have the chance to put up numbers at the combine, he was able to take part in the Oregon State pro day, which was completed just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down such events.
That is particularly crucial because there are players who were unable to attend any workout.
Brandel said he was happy with his performance and that it actually helped to be at OSU for the event.
“You’re familiar with everything, and I hear at the combine you’re waking up really early and they’re making you do a whole bunch of stuff beforehand,” he said.
“I would have loved to have gone to the combine and everything but with that being said, I think the combine, it might be a little tougher for guys to perform because you’re on such a strict schedule.”
Brandel said he weighed in at 308 pounds but was targeting 315 on his 6-foot, 7-inch frame.
“Big man weight fluctuates a lot,” he said. “I definitely feel like I’ve lost some fat and gained some muscle mass. Definitely feel like I’ve trimmed down a little bit, gotten faster, all that stuff.”
The NFL draft arrives on Thursday and Brandel is looking to land with a team as a draft pick or free agent.
Rick Seritella of NFL Draft Bible told SI.com that Brandel could land with a team on the final day of the three-day draft.
“Oregon State offensive tackle Blake Brandel finished his Beavers career making 42 consecutive starts,” Seritella said. “He owns great size, footwork and technique, establishing himself as one of the top linemen at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and drawing extremely high praise from offensive line coach Bob Wylie.”
Brandel is looking forward to a chance at making a living while playing football.
“I hope this is what a job feels like because it was a lot of fun, too,” he said. “You’re working hard but there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing. You’ve got to take it seriously as a job while you’re in school, too, but this is kind of the next step so you’ve got to kind of up your game a little bit.”
Quarterback Jake Luton and receiver Isaiah Hodgins are both expected to be selected at some point.
Injury problems have not helped Luton, but his play while healthy in the 2019 season caught some eyes.
NFL.com has Luton as the No. 9 QB prospect, as does Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has him going to the Denver Broncos in the sixth round. Brown has Luton taken by Tampa Bay in the fifth round.
Hodgins left college early to take his shot at the NFL, but he’s one of a big group of receivers this year.
That and a middling 40-yard time of 4.61 seconds will keep him out of the early rounds despite his height (6-4) and hands.
Reuter has Hodgins headed to the Steelers in the sixth and Brown has the receiver going to Miami in the fifth.
Running back Artavis Pierce and tight end Noah Togiai could surprise as sleeper prospects and slip in before the end of the draft.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!