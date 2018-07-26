FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Oregon State junior wide receiver Trevon Bradford has been named to the watch list for the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy.
The award is given annually to the nation’s player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Since arriving at Oregon State prior to the 2016, Bradford, who has 16 catches for the Beavers, has participated in community events with the Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis and Albany, various canned food drives and the “Night To Shine” prom night with the Tim Tebow Foundation. He also volunteered in the Portland area by visiting the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
Bradford, an Oregon City native, is also active with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Oregon State, as one of the four representatives from the football team.
