OSU football: Bowl victory, 10-win season cap turnaround for OSU football

LAS VEGAS — In Jonathan Smith’s first year as the Oregon State football head coach, the Beavers lost 10 games. In his fifth year, they won 10 games.

There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about an Oregon State team that loses 10 games, it’s happened 11 times. But winning 10 games is hard — very hard — and this is just the third time an OSU squad has done it.

Oregon State capped this turnaround with a 30-3 win over Florida on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers finished the season with a four-game winning streak that included a fourth-quarter comeback against Oregon.

But Oregon State players and assistant coaches know this season isn’t the result of an unlikely hot streak. Instead, this program was rebuilt with patience and persistence, starting from rock bottom.

Defensive back Kitan Oladapo arrived with Smith in 2018 and remembers what the culture was like at that time.

“No accountability. Not a lot of leadership. Guys didn’t really want to practice, didn’t want to play. Low energy. It was pretty bad,” Oladapo said. “Week 7, Week 8, guys are giving up already, so it’s just changed a lot.”

Redshirt senior Jack Colletto also arrived in 2018. He said Smith changed the program by shifting the outlook of the players. That often meant bringing in a different type of player.

“Really it’s the buy-in from the players. … He brought in guys that were gonna be bought into the system, that were gonna stick through it with hard times and work their butts off and get to where they want to be, not just personally, but as a team," Colletto said.

"And when you have that mindset and philosophy over time, you get more and more of those people and it starts to become contagious. And obviously, it begins to affect the results we have.”

Colletto said he could start to feel the change in the 2020 season. That strange, shortened year was completely undercut by the pandemic and the team went 2-5. But those losses were different from the ones in previous years, because they hurt more. The team was beginning to believe it could win and when it didn’t, the losses were painful.

The next year, the team had its first winning season under Smith, going 7-6 and qualifying for a bowl game. This year’s squad took that success to the next level.

Oladapo said Smith’s history as a player at Oregon State is helpful. Being the quarterback on an 11-1 team that won the Fiesta Bowl matters.

“I think that him … being a player here, having the best season in Oregon State history, has meant a lot,” Oladapo said.

There is no question that on-field accomplishments provide credibility, but a coach has to do much more than just roll the old highlights. Oladapo said Smith builds trust with the way he interacts with the team.

“He’s a player’s coach. He listens to us,” Oladapo said.

This is not the first time a school has hired the former star quarterback as the head coach to try to lift the program. Sometimes it works, as it did during Steve Spurrier’s time at Florida, and sometimes it doesn’t, as seen during Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska.

At Oregon State, it worked and there’s every reason to believe it’s going to continue to work because it is able to be replicated. Defensive coordinator Trent Bray said the key to Smith’s success is simple: He put a plan in place, brought everyone on board and stuck with it, even in hard times.

“One, he’s clear in his message, clear in his vision," Bray said. "He’s consistent in his communication. And then he’s just good with people and building relationships. I think when you’ve got those three things you can be successful in an organization.”