OSU football: Boise State provides the first big test of the season

Game day has finally arrived for Alex Austin and the Oregon State football team.

A veteran squad bent on taking another step forward finally gets its chance to display the progress that the Beavers believe has them headed in the right direction.

First up is Boise State in Saturday night’s season opener at Reser Stadium.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Austin, a redshirt sophomore cornerback, adding that he and his teammates have put in a lot of time with Mike McDonald, the strength and conditioning coach, and his staff. “So excited to get out there and showcase what we’ve been working on.”

A fourth-year starting quarterback and a defense filled with experienced returners are among the tests that await the Beavers on Saturday.

Senior QB Hank Bachmeier led Boise State to a 7-5 mark in 2021 (5-3 in Mountain West Conference games), averaging better than 256 yards passing per game while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a team that won four of its last five games after starting 3-4.

The Broncos leaned heavily on the arm of Bachmeier, who has 25 starts under his belt, as the rushing game ranked just 110th of 130 FBS teams at 120 yards per contest and 3.1 yards per carry.

“They’re physical, good tacklers, good athletes, can score in bunches. Accurate quarterback, good running back. The O-line is physical and experienced. Both sides of the ball are a challenge,” said Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, whose team is trying to improve on its 7-6 mark last fall that saw the Beavers get to a bowl game for the first time in eight years.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Stefan Cobbs is Boise State’s top returning pass catcher after hauling in 34 receptions for 421 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Running back George Holani, another returner, was the Broncos’ leading rusher last year at 63.2 yards per game. The redshirt junior also had 14 catches for 169 yards and is a punt returner.

Defensively, the Broncos return seven of their top eight tacklers from last year.

Senior safety JL Skinner led the team in tackles with 92, seven that resulted in lost yardage. The all-conference second-team selection also had two interceptions and three fumble recoveries while heading a squad that was 12th in the country in scoring defense (19 points per game) and 45th in total defense (364.4 yards).

Returning cornerback Tyric LeBeauf had a team-high three interceptions. Three other returners had two apiece. Boise State was among the national leaders in picks with 18.

Senior linebacker Ezekiel Noa, third in tackles last year with 66, also had three sacks.

“They disguise coverages well. They’ve got different packages that they’re great in,” OSU tight end Luke Musgrave said. “They’ve got some big-time outside ‘backers, some big-time safeties. So I think it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’re ready for it and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Boise State also has experience in junior kicker Jonah Dalmas. He was the Broncos’ leading scorer in 2021 while making 26 of 28 field goals (with a long kick of 47 yards) and 38 of 39 extra points.

The Broncos’ chess match is led by second-year head coach Andy Avalos, who was previously at Oregon for two years as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator while also overseeing inside linebackers.

He spent the seven years prior to his time in Eugene back in Boise, where he was a student-athlete. His final three years with the Broncos in that stint were as the defensive coordinator. Avalos has also coached at Colorado, Nebraska-Kearney and Sacramento State.

In preparing for Saturday’s game, Smith said Avalos’ time at Oregon is “a piece of the puzzle. I mean, this guy is a big-time defensive coach, ran some defenses before he became the head coach. Obviously we’re looking at Boise last year, but we go back years on schemes and situations and try and cover everything.”

A season opener provides a challenge with no film of the current season to watch as coaches look for trends and tells.

OSU running backs coach AJ Steward said it’s difficult in that you don’t know exactly what the opponent could do. Coaches turn to past game footage that is available and expect some of what they see will show up again.

“If they’re the same as they were last year or if they’re going to come and add a few different wrinkles, which you can expect that they’re going to do,” Steward said. “The biggest thing is it forces you to focus on you. If your detail is right, if your technique is good, then from your side I think you can feel a little more comfortable going in.”

Avalos said having former Oregon State quarterback Sam Vidlak, the Hidden Valley High product who transferred to Boise State after one season at OSU in 2021, on the Broncos’ roster “is a resource.”

Talking about OSU’s strengths, Avalos said: “I think definitely up front, their offensive line, year in and year out they do an unbelievable job coaching those guys up, and especially within the schemes that they’ve run, with the mid-zone schemes. They’ve got a returning quarterback that has a lot of experience, and he’s shown to be extremely effective. They’ve got tight ends that are coming back that present challenges within the pass game with their length, their size, and their speed. They’ve got a lot of speed at wide receiver.

"Defensively, they’ve got a secondary that has a lot of length and is very athletic, and they’ve got a front that has shown to play physical.”