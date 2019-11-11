Oregon State will recognize 16 seniors this Saturday prior to the Beavers’ final home football game of the season against Arizona State.
The Beavers (4-5, 3-3), who are still two wins away from bowl eligibility with three games left, take on the Sun Devils (5-4, 2-4) at 4:30 p.m.
Elu Aydon, Andre Bodden, Blake Brandel, Jordan Choukair, Clay Cordasco, Keegan Firth, Gus Lavaka, Jake Luton, Tommy Merickel, Jalen Moore, Artavis Pierce, Daniel Rodriguez, Aaron Short, Shemar Smith, Noah Togiai and Shawn Wilson will all be playing their final home games.
Coach Jonathan Smith said 14 have already graduated with the other two on pace to do so this school year.
“I appreciate them a ton,” Smith said Monday. “Going through multiple coaches is not easy, it’s unsettling. And they’ve bought in and worked really hard.
“I think they have improved and they have improved this program over the year and a half (Smith has) been here. I have a ton of respect for them the way they’ve carried themselves academically and on the field continuing to battle. And we have a few that will have an opportunity to play in the NFL.”
Strong defense
Smith said Monday he was proud of the defensive effort by his team in last Friday’s 19-7 loss to Washington.
“I thought we did a lot of good things in the run game, contested some passes, got some turnovers so I think there’s some confidence on that side of the ball,” he said. “UW had been scoring a lot of points, third in the conference, and the defense kept us in that game.”
Smith added the secondary had one of its best games, intercepting UW quarterback Jacob Eason twice, including a pick-6 by Jaydon Grant for the Beavers’ only touchdown.
Nahshon Wright had the other interception and Smith said Isaiah Dunn played a strong game.
Offensive struggles
Smith said he didn’t expect the Beavers' offense to be as physically dominated as it was in the loss to the Huskies.
The Beavers managed just eight yards of total offense in the second half and only 119 for the game. It was the worst performance since being limited to 109 yards against Arizona in 1993.
“It was really not just one thing, not just on the O-line play, not just quarterback play, not just play calling,” Smith said. “I think you’ve got to give some credit to the others side. UW is good on defense and has been good on defense for a long time. They made it physical and we could just not respond and come up with anything.
“We took a deep, deep look at it and we’re excited about an opportunity this Saturday to come back form that performance.”
No complete game
Oregon State’s loss to Washington was another example of how either the offense or defense has played well while the other has struggled.
And it has been costly.
“I do think on both sides we’ve played at a high level for certain games or certain times and that’s why this is the ultimate team game,” Smith said. “It’s awesome that way is that you need both sides, all three phases really. … It’s hard to win, it really is and you have to keep on plugging away.”
Moore addition
The Beavers added defensive lineman Charles Moore last week, and Smith credited linebackers coach Trent Bray for his effort in the process.
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 275-pounder, was rated the fourth-best prospect in Mississippi and the sixth-best strong defensive end nationally when he signed his original national letter of intent to attend Auburn as part of the Tigers’ 2019 class. He left Auburn in September.
“Always trying to add to the roster and find new talent, felt like a defensive lineman was a guy we could definitely use and we’re excited about him in regards to his impact,” Smith said.
WSU kickoff
The Beavers will head to Pullman, Washington, for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Washington State on Nov. 23. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.