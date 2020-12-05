OSU football: Beavers will be without Jermar Jefferson, four others at Utah

Oregon State will be without a handful of players Saturday at Utah, including its top offensive playmaker, due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.

The school announced Jermar Jefferson, Cade Brownholtz, Luke Leonnig, John McCartan and Rweha Munyagi Jr., did not make the trip to Salt Lake City.

Jefferson, the Pac-12’s leading rusher, has been one of the top offensive players in the nation this season. He ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a comeback win over Oregon last week in Corvallis.

B.J. Baylor is expected to start in his place — he has 54 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries this year. Calvin Tyler Jr. has not had a carry this season, but could also see playing time.

Nous Keobounnam has had a breakout season as Oregon State’s starting right guard but missed the Oregon game due to testing protocols. He will be available for the Beavers against Utah.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.