OSU football: Beavers’ use of transfer portal has been massive boost for program

Recruiting top-end talent to Corvallis is not an easy task.
Obviously recruiting rankings are a subjective and often wrong measurement of football talent, and plenty of unheralded recruits have gone on to have great college careers. But recruiting success does have a correlation to on-field success, and Oregon State has typically been one of the worst schools in the Pac-12 over the past decade when it comes to team rankings.
Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News recently ranked the coaching jobs in the Pac-12 from easiest to most challenging and tabbed the Oregon State job as the most difficult in the conference, primarily because of the recruiting limitations.
There is a finite pool of high school football talent to begin with in Oregon, and the fact that Mario Cristobal is building a juggernaut 45 miles down the road in Eugene doesn’t make signing in-state players any easier. Simply put, it is difficult to attract 4- and 5-star recruits to Oregon State. It takes creativity to build a winner in Corvallis.
However, coach Jonathan Smith seems to have found a creative way of doing that. Few teams have hit the transfer portal harder and utilized it more effectively than Oregon State since Smith took over in 2017.
Since his arrival, the Beavers have brought in 16 players via the transfer portal. Nine of them have already made big contributions, and the majority of them have either been highly-ranked recruits at one point, or kicked back from big-name schools.
The Beavers aren’t just adding roster-fillers through transfers. They are identifying positions of need and filling them with talented players who can contribute.
“We’ve got a formula of the type of player we’re looking for that fits our place,” Smith said. “I do think when you look into the transfer portal, it’s oftentimes a little bit older player. More experienced. More maybe ready to immediately contribute. I think it’s going to be another avenue to build your roster.”
Those who follow recruiting closely via Twitter have become accustomed to seeing Smith send out a “DAM RIGHT” Tweet that indicates each time the Beavers have signed a recruit.
College football’s early National Signing Day has come come and gone, but Smith was firing off Tweets all last week. On Tuesday, the Beavers added South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick. Wednesday, they signed Kansas cornerback Elijah Jones. Thursday, Utah State offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield committed to Oregon State. Earlier this winter, former Georgia receiver Makiya Tongue also signed.
All four look like they can contribute immediately, and all four fill a position of need for the program.
The Beavers might not be done portal shopping. Smith said they may still add a defensive lineman, another defensive back and another running back.
“Knowing the roster you’ve got better and better each year, you can find a little bit of immediate need in the portal and we’ll continue to do that. … We’re always pursuing specific positions. We want good players. We’re not going to turn those guys down,” Smith said.
Because of the circumstances created by the pandemic, the NCAA has granted every college football player an extra year of eligibility, meaning players who were seniors in 2020 are cleared to come back for another year. In turn, the portal is busier than in years past and more resembles a free agency class.
Smith said Thursday that only seniors Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and Isaiah Dunn have decided to forgo that extra year of eligibility, and both will enter the NFL Draft. That means star seniors such as receiver Trevon Bradford and center Nathan Eldridge will be back in the fold in 2021.
But the senior class was already small — only 13 players — and Oregon State still has some spaces to fill. They might still ink a couple of signees from the 2021 recruiting class, but as long as they are able to, Smith and his staff will continue to turn to the transfer portal in these situations.
Making use of the recruiting strategy wasn’t something Smith intended to use when he arrived in Corvallis in 2017.
“We took the approach that we were gonna build this from the ground up, knowing that we wanted to do it the right way,” Smith said.
That meant bringing in a 26-player 2018 recruiting class and then evaluating the roster from there. But it didn’t take long for Smith and his staff to start addressing weaknesses on the roster.
From August through September of 2018, Tristan Gebbia, Tyjon Lindsey and Avery Roberts all transferred from Nebraska to Oregon State. Former Oklahoma Sooner Addison Gumbs transferred in around the same time.
That December, the Beavers added Eldridge as a grad transfer from Arizona.
All five have started and played major roles for the Beavers since their arrival. Just as significantly, all five will still be able to contribute next season — as will recent transfers Tre’Shaun Harrison, Trey Lowe andKyrei Fisher.
Smith didn’t want to stunt the growth of the program by filling his roster with a bunch of one-year temporary fixes, and very rarely have the Beavers brought in a player who wouldn’t be able to contribute for multiple seasons.
“I look at the majority of the transfers we have taken (and) the majority of them have been multi-year players,” Smith said. “We want to be able to develop. I think the more time that is spent with this coaching staff, guys continue to get better. So the more time we have with them, I feel like they’ll become better players each year. Not every transfer, but a lot of them have been multi-year players and that's not gonna change.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney